Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Soda City Live: A gift on Christmas Day goodie bag giveaway for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season is upon us and one local organization is hoping to spread some holiday cheer in our community. “Your Hand in Mine” is a fairly new organization that will be working hard on Christmas day for their second annual “A Gift on Christmas” giveaway, helping those who may not have a family or even a home this Christmas.
Soda City Live: Terence Young and Friends present Christmas Eve Jazz
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas will be happening over the weekend and if you and your loved ones are looking for something to do the day before, you can enjoy a live musical performance by Terence Young and Friends. It may not be a bad idea to bring some of...
Columbia's biggest boy gets a holiday makeover
We stopped by EdVenture Children's Museum to check out recent updates to the Eddie exhibit, courtesy of Prisma Health.
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
Soda City Live: Columbia Sigmas hosts holiday turkey giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scholarship and service that’s what the Beta Chi Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma has been up to this year. The fraternity locally known as the Columbia Sigmas stopped by the Soda City studio to talk about some of the initiatives they’ve worked on this year and will be sharing how they plan to end the year and maybe even a sneak peek of next year.
Soda City Live: Cranberry and brie tarts and mini pecan pie bites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is hard to believe that Christmas is this Sunday, and you may be planning to either host or go to a holiday party, but you don’t want to go empty-handed. Chef Maegan Horton of Blue Marlin located in Downtown Columbia shares two bite-sized delights...
Thousands of Fort Jackson soldiers head home for the holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson Soldiers will be spending the holiday season with their loved ones over the next two weeks. Monday afternoon, many soldiers are heading with family members, commercial airlines, buses, and trains to rest for Holiday Block Leave. Holiday Block Leave, or Victory Block Leave, is...
My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fisher House of Columbia had its grand opening last Tuesday on the campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald House” for veterans and their families. It is a veterans’ home away from home. No...
Soda City Live: Season-themed cocktails for your holiday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What’s a Christmas party without drinks? Whether you drink or not there are festive beverages you can make for your party guests for your holiday party. Stop by Smoked or the Venue which is located in downtown Columbia for some holiday “spirits”. Master...
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
Richland Two students collect over 52,000 meals in charitable fundraisers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in Richland School District Two are providing for the community during the holidays through giving. District administrators said students at all five of the district’s high schools and in collaboration with the elementary and middle schools participated in service projects. This year, organizers said...
A new food pantry has arrived in Kershaw County
LUGOFF, S.C. — A new resource to help those food insecure in Kershaw county. A new food pantry is located at Unity United Methodist Church on Highway 12. The church has partnered with United Way of Kershaw County to have a food pantry open once a month. "We we're...
About Hanukkah: the Judaism “Festival of Lights”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas. On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting on Two Notch Rd. left one person dead. A separate shooting left one person...
Supporting Veterans During the Holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced. After being deployed to Iraq in 2008, William Flegal, a Sumter...
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 19, 2022
120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Branchville teen defies the odds in his recovery after losing leg in crash
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Branchville teen is defying the odds and making literal strides in his recovery less than two months after a horrific accident. On October 27, 19-year-old Jayquan Abraham lost his left leg and suffered broken bones when he was hit by a car while walking along Highway 21 in Smoaks. That is a small town in Colleton County.
Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
Columbia’s Main Street adds year-round ceiling of lights to make the corridor busier, safer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new string of lights along the 1600 block of Main Street in downtown Columbia is more than just a festive holiday decoration. The Main Street District says this corridor will now have a warm glow all year long. “We’re launching it during the holiday season...
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
