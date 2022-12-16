ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: A gift on Christmas Day goodie bag giveaway for those in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season is upon us and one local organization is hoping to spread some holiday cheer in our community. “Your Hand in Mine” is a fairly new organization that will be working hard on Christmas day for their second annual “A Gift on Christmas” giveaway, helping those who may not have a family or even a home this Christmas.
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Columbia Sigmas hosts holiday turkey giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scholarship and service that’s what the Beta Chi Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma has been up to this year. The fraternity locally known as the Columbia Sigmas stopped by the Soda City studio to talk about some of the initiatives they’ve worked on this year and will be sharing how they plan to end the year and maybe even a sneak peek of next year.
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Cranberry and brie tarts and mini pecan pie bites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is hard to believe that Christmas is this Sunday, and you may be planning to either host or go to a holiday party, but you don’t want to go empty-handed. Chef Maegan Horton of Blue Marlin located in Downtown Columbia shares two bite-sized delights...
WIS-TV

Thousands of Fort Jackson soldiers head home for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson Soldiers will be spending the holiday season with their loved ones over the next two weeks. Monday afternoon, many soldiers are heading with family members, commercial airlines, buses, and trains to rest for Holiday Block Leave. Holiday Block Leave, or Victory Block Leave, is...
WIS-TV

My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fisher House of Columbia had its grand opening last Tuesday on the campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald House” for veterans and their families. It is a veterans’ home away from home. No...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Season-themed cocktails for your holiday party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What’s a Christmas party without drinks? Whether you drink or not there are festive beverages you can make for your party guests for your holiday party. Stop by Smoked or the Venue which is located in downtown Columbia for some holiday “spirits”. Master...
WIS-TV

Richland Two students collect over 52,000 meals in charitable fundraisers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in Richland School District Two are providing for the community during the holidays through giving. District administrators said students at all five of the district’s high schools and in collaboration with the elementary and middle schools participated in service projects. This year, organizers said...
WIS-TV

About Hanukkah: the Judaism “Festival of Lights”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
WIS-TV

Supporting Veterans During the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced. After being deployed to Iraq in 2008, William Flegal, a Sumter...
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 19, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony. 120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony.
WIS-TV

Branchville teen defies the odds in his recovery after losing leg in crash

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Branchville teen is defying the odds and making literal strides in his recovery less than two months after a horrific accident. On October 27, 19-year-old Jayquan Abraham lost his left leg and suffered broken bones when he was hit by a car while walking along Highway 21 in Smoaks. That is a small town in Colleton County.
cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC

