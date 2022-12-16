ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Remembering historic Washington home win over Giants 40 years ago

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UlGh_0jklCSqZ00

Almost 40 years to the day, the Giants will again travel to the DMV to play the Commanders on Dec. 18 in a game with heavy playoff implications.

The 1982 Washington team was the first in franchise history to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy, winning Super Bowl XVII over Miami 27-17.

Six weeks earlier, the Giants (3-3) came to town to battle the Redskins (5-1), Sunday, Dec. 19, 1982 [Due to the strike, NFL teams had only played six games at this point in the 1982 season].

I recall it was a cold day, and I was miserable by halftime because the Giants were unbelievably ahead 14-3. In the third quarter, moving from my right to left, threatening to score against the Giants. The ball was at the 22 yard-line when Joe Theismann turned and handed the ball to Joe Washington.

Washington was running wide right when he slowed up and looked upfield to attempt a half-back pass to Art Monk. Washington then decided to not throw, stopped, turned toward his left and reversed his field, avoided a tackler and headed toward the left pylon at the front of the end zone.

We Washington fans watched in amazement as Theismann sprinted out ahead of (Joe) Washington and threw an amazing block on Giants DB Terry Jackson, knocking him to the ground, and permitting Washington to scoot into the left front of the end zone.

I’m telling you, RFK erupted! You could hear the swell of volume, the excitement in the capacity crowd, reacting to the Theismann block. After being congratulated by several teammates in the end zone, Washington turned toward Theismann who was preparing to hold for the point-after-touchdown attempt. Washington raised his left arm and pointed to Theismann, as if to say, “What a block, you the man, Theismann.”

A couple of other things from that game I have always recalled. It was the first time I had heard some fan blowing a diesel horn when John Riggins would run the ball. I am not saying it was the first game the fan blew the diesel horn when Riggins ran. However, it was the first game I had picked up on it.

Lastly, following the (Joe) Washington touchdown, the momentum moved toward the Burgundy and Gold. After leading 14-3, the Giants did not score again. Following the (Joe) Washington touchdown, the Redskins scored twice more on Mark Moseley field goals.

The final field goal, I recall it was snowing, and I was nervous about the conditions. Yet, when Moseley came onto the field with only nine seconds remaining, the crowd cheered, more confident than myself that he would make it. Indeed, Moseley connected from 42 yards to win the game (15-14). This also clinched a playoff spot for Washington, it’s first since the 1976 season.

This field goal was also Moseley’s 21st consecutive field goal, setting a then- NFL record for consecutive field goals made. Fans cheered not only happy for the Washington win clinching a playoff spot, but also for the veteran Moseley in breaking a new NFL record.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Cowboys, Jaguars Referees

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming down to the wire on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is leading Jacksonville, 34-31, with less than 20 seconds to play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been a close one, there have been some controversial calls, as well. Late in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC East unimpressive in Week 15

All season the NFC East has shone brightly above the other seven divisions. Until Week 15. Last Sunday, the Giants and Commanders played a hard-fought, competitive game. However each team further revealed they are limited offensively, they are going to battle for a playoff spot, but both teams look like they will be overmatched in a playoff game.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders

The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end. The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw... The post Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision

The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 15?

One week ago, the Washington Commanders were riding high. The Commanders actually moved up a spot in the NFC playoff picture on their week off. On Sunday night, the Commanders hosted the New York Giants with a chance to almost ensure their place in the playoffs with a win. Unfortunately for the Commanders, another slow start, combined with multiple missed opportunities, turnovers and questionable officiating doomed them.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy