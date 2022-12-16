ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Winter storm to slam NY, NJ before holiday weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Flash freeze to lead NYC to Christmas

New York (PIX11) — A potent storm system will track up from the Southeastern US and bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding. While that storm crosses through the region from the south, another powerful storm system will bring blizzard conditions across the Midwest. A cold front accompanying that low will sweep across the region on Friday and cause temperatures to crash from the 50s during the afternoon into the 20s in the evening. While the ground is wet, such a tremendous temperature drop may create a flash freeze, causing ice to develop and resulting in sudden slippery conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ

Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. NYC braces for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store

Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx …. Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature is set to deliver a...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Uber drivers turn off the app and protest

New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. Bronx couple continues gift-giving tradition. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Climate change chat with family during the holidays

This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation. Climate change chat with family during the holidays. This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD

A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint by a group in the Bronx last week, police said. A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint by a group in the Bronx last week, police said. New York Cares Coat Drive to help families in need. Many folks and families in the...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Festive holiday decor

James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas. James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas. A potent storm system will track up from the Southeastern US and bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding. No word from Congressman-elect George Santos, as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic

It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection. Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic. It’s especially scary for parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Uber drivers protest after lawsuit halts pay raise

Some Uber drivers in New York City went on a 24-hour strike after their planned pay raise was blocked in court. Uber drivers protest after lawsuit halts pay raise. Some Uber drivers in New York City went on a 24-hour strike after their planned pay raise was blocked in court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five

The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was named in honor of the five men who were wrongfully convicted when they were teenagers of a brutal rape in the park in 1989. Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five. The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Student stabbed at Uniondale High School

A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Essex County Sheriff's Office delivers toys to kids in need

A corner of Newark is channeling the North Pole during the Essex County Sheriff's Office's annual toy drive. Essex County Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to kids …. A corner of Newark is channeling the North Pole during the Essex County Sheriff's Office's annual toy drive. Winter storm to slam...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy