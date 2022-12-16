Read full article on original website
Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree temps
Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend.
Winter storm to slam NY, NJ before holiday weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story conditions later this week in NY, NJ
Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week.
Flash freeze to lead NYC to Christmas
New York (PIX11) — A potent storm system will track up from the Southeastern US and bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding. While that storm crosses through the region from the south, another powerful storm system will bring blizzard conditions across the Midwest. A cold front accompanying that low will sweep across the region on Friday and cause temperatures to crash from the 50s during the afternoon into the 20s in the evening. While the ground is wet, such a tremendous temperature drop may create a flash freeze, causing ice to develop and resulting in sudden slippery conditions.
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
Kids' medicine now being limited in stores to customers as shelves remain bare
Children's pain relief medications are once more missing from pharmacy shelves. The quantity that customers can purchase is now being restricted by large chains and corner stores.
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store
Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000.
Uber drivers turn off the app and protest
New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise.
Climate change chat with family during the holidays
This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation.
Boy, 12, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: NYPD
A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint by a group in the Bronx last week, police said.
Festive holiday decor
James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas.
New Yorkers light world’s biggest menorah on first night of Hanukkah
On the first night of Hanukkah, menorahs both large and small were lit across New York City and across the country country to celebrate the start of the eight day festival of lights.
Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic
It's especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection.
Uber drivers protest after lawsuit halts pay raise
Some Uber drivers in New York City went on a 24-hour strike after their planned pay raise was blocked in court.
Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five
The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was named in honor of the five men who were wrongfully convicted when they were teenagers of a brutal rape in the park in 1989.
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School
A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Essex County Sheriff's Office delivers toys to kids in need
A corner of Newark is channeling the North Pole during the Essex County Sheriff's Office's annual toy drive.
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding at end of week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it looks to be a cold and quiet start to the week, a potent storm system could create big travel troubles during the latter half with Christmas coming up this weekend. The storm looks to be more powerful than last week’s system bringing heavy rain, strong winds and more widespread coastal flooding.
Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
