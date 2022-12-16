ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYT’s Maggie Haberman Flags ‘Telling’ Sign About Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

By Lee Moran
 4 days ago

Maggie Haberman , a White House correspondent for The New York Times, on Thursday highlighted a key sign that Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign may not be going to plan.

The former president announced his third run for the White House last month. But his campaign has been low key, with no rallies, although he has reportedly polled supporters on where the first one should be held.

On “CNN This Morning,” Haberman said Trump’s rallies — or the lack of them — could be telling.

“Rallies are expensive,” she said. “I don’t know how much money he is raising, that’s something I think that everybody needs to be keeping an eye on.”

“The rallies cost a lot of money,” Haberman continued. “If you start seeing Donald Trump doing events that are not a rally, that is telling about the state of his campaign in a different way. So, we’ll see what happens.”

red tail
4d ago

he never seems to pay his bills for his rallies anyway leaving cities holding the bill for protection and set up he's a loser three-time loser

Mark Rush
4d ago

Everyone keeps talking about how terrible Trump is and all the terrible things that he has done but Trump keeps on his merry way lying stealing cheating inciting violent and no one can seem to put a stop to his undemocratic unconstitutional and unpatriotic behavior it is sickening indeed.

Sharon Froschauer
4d ago

Flag?? Good choice of words.. Trump will be waving a white flag soon ..As soon as Jack Smith gets done with him and he won't be hugging and kissing this flag either like he did the American flag.... Enjoy what pitiful life you have left..😂🤣💙

