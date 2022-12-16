Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Aidan Hutchinson (illness) active for Lions; Jets star Quinnen Williams ruled out
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions are avoiding the worst of the bug that is going around the locker room, dressing six of the seven players who have gotten sick ahead of their game on Sunday against the New York Jets. That includes star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed practice on Thursday, and running back/kick returner Justin Jackson, who was downgraded to questionable over the weekend.
MLive.com
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
MLive.com
2 former Tigers pitchers sign with Nationals
Two former Detroit Tigers pitchers have signed deals with the Washington Nationals within the last week. Erasmo Ramirez, a 32-year-old native of Nicaragua, is finalizing a one-year, $2 million deal to return to the Nationals, the Washington Post reported. Ramirez pitched with the Tigers and Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens in...
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
MLive.com
Watch Kalif Raymond score Lions’ first punt return for a TD since 2020
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Kalif Raymond opened his second season with the New York Jets. He muffed two punts in his first game, then fumbled another in his next game. He never played another down for that team again. Their loss was to Detroit’s immense gain on Sunday. Raymond...
MLive.com
3-star WR Jaelen Smith commits to Michigan State
Michigan State made another addition to its next recruiting class on the eve of the start of the early signing period. Jaelen Smith, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Klein Cain High School in Texas, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday night. Minnesota and Vanderbilt were the other schools he named in a top three last week.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: Lions owner Sheila Hamp was right about Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell
ALLEN PARK -- William Clay Ford never spoke publicly in his final years as owner of the Detroit Lions, and Martha Firestone Ford did so only sparingly. That led to some frustration about a lack of accountability from ownership, and Sheila Ford said she wanted to change that when she took over as principal owner in 2020.
MLive.com
UConn RB transfer Nathan Carter commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is once again using the transfer portal to add to its backfield depth. Nathan Carter, a running back transfer from Connecticut, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday. He entered the portal earlier this month while stating he has three years of eligibility left. Carter,...
MLive.com
NFL Week 16 picks straight up, odds for all 16 games & spread picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 15 was filled with excitement, which started with the Minnesota Vikings coming back from a 33-0 deficit to defeat the Indianapolis...
