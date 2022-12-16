Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy today, but above freezing. High 35. Arctic air, howling north wind and snow arrives overnight. The snowiest time will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. During this period, north winds gusting 35-40 mph combined with falling and blowing snow could reduce visibility between ¼ and ½ mile – near blizzard conditions.
KMBC.com
Patchy freezing fog possible through the morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light, patchy freezing fog is possible through this morning, but impacts are not expected. Cold and cloudy this afternoon. High 27. Cloudy and a few degrees above freezing Wednesday. High 34. Winter Storm begins Wednesday night with lasting impacts through Christmas weekend. The heaviest of the snow will fall between midnight Thursday and early Thursday afternoon. Snow tapers off by the end of the day on Thursday. Widespread snowfall of 2’’ to 4’’ can be expected with some locally higher amounts, though measuring will be difficult due to the dry and blowing nature of the snow. A combination of bitter cold and 40+ mph gusts during the height of the storm will lead to greatly reduced visibilities and dangerous conditions for those venturing outdoors. Temperatures will rapidly falling into the single digits Thursday morning and continue to fall below zero Thursday afternoon. Wind chills during this time will drop down between -10 and -20. Areas of blowing snow will last through Friday making travel difficult with bouts of reduced visibilities, however it’s the extreme cold that will have the greatest impact. Wind chills Friday morning will drop down between -25 and -35 and remain well below zero through the remainder of Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will struggle to climb just a few degrees above 0. Wind chills Saturday morning will once again be dangerously low dropping between -15 and -25 with actual temperatures below 0. Scattered clouds and sunshine won’t be enough to shake the extreme cold Saturday afternoon with wind chills remaining below zero and actual temperatures only reaching into the single digits. Wind chills and actual temperatures will continue to remain below zero Christmas morning, though some improvement may be felt Christmas Day with temperatures climbing into the teens.
KMBC.com
Dangerously cold temperatures later this week pose risk to pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued awinter storm watch for the Kansas City area through Friday. Our forecast for the next several days calls for decreasing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and even blizzard-like conditions. Area shelters have a warning for pet owners: Even the best...
KMBC.com
Grocery stores busy as shoppers prepare for holidays and winter storm
LEAWOOD, Kan. — People are loading up on groceries ahead of the winter weather. They're trying to beat the storm and get their holiday food ready. Workers at Hen House in Leawood said it will likely only get busier in the coming days. Shoppers were stocking up on meat...
KMBC.com
Local homeless shelter extends hours overnight to account for cold weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local homeless shelter is changing its hours to account for the cold temperatures. The Hope Faith Assistance Campus will now be open overnight, giving up to 100 people a warm place to sleep at night. "We're not going to leave people out in the...
KMBC.com
Dangerous wind chill forecast prompts calls for action at Cass County property with multiple dogs
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero this week, Cass County residents are on high alert for a property owner along with multiple dogs on a one-acre plot near the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail. KMBC 9 Investigates continues to look into...
KMBC.com
Highlighting the Helpers: Shoe Kansas City
We're shining a light on the 'helpers' in our community this holiday season. Here's a look at how Shoe Kansas City helps the greater Kansas City metro.
KMBC.com
KCPD asks for help locating missing boy, 13
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Lee Smith was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the area of NW 60th St and N Broadway. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 6 inches...
KMBC.com
Man charged with first-degree murder in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting death
A suspect is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Friday morning shooting that happened earlier this month. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, MO police say missing 14-year-old found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Tarronee has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. Kansas City, MO police are looking for a missing teenage girl. Officers say 14-year-old Tarronee Burris was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.
KMBC.com
Man shot, killed overnight in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting after being called to a home around midnight. Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue after someone called 911 saying a person had been shot at that location.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Jewish community celebrates start of Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah. Members of Kansas City’s Jewish community gathered to celebrate with a public menorah lighting. Union Station was also lit blue Sunday night to mark the beginning of the holiday and to bring awareness to the rise in antisemitism.
KMBC.com
Family, friends remember Coterie Theatre leader Joette Pelster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — She was the life of the party, a force for good, and a champion for children. Joette Pelster, the executive director of the Coterie Theatre died in November. She had plans to retire in 2023. "There’s been a lot of impact. We serve hundreds of...
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in Independence early Sunday morning
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating the death of a man discovered early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about an injured person in the area of South Brookside Avenue and Truman Road. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim...
KMBC.com
Two men convicted of kidnapping, murder in death of 19-year-old KCMO man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time anyone saw 19-year-old Christian Escutia alive, he was beingforced into an SUV outside his northeast Kansas City home. He was later found dead on the side of the road, having been shot in the head three times. Federal authorities announced on Tuesday...
KMBC.com
Planned Parenthood offering telehealth appointments for patients seeking abortion medication
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is now offering telehealth appointments for patients seeking abortion medication. The update comes weeks after a Kansas law requiring a doctor to be in the same room was blocked by a judge. Now, anyone seeking an abortion can walk into a...
KMBC.com
Johnson County woman enters guilty plea in 2-year-old child's fentanyl poisoning death
SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Johnson County, Kansas woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a toddler by fentanyl poisoning last year. Shelly Vallejo pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child identified only as "JLM." Court records indicate police...
