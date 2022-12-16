ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Where Did the Houghton County / Michigan Town of Red Jacket Go?

Trying to get to the old mining town of Red Jacket is bound to be confusing to many...but if you know how to get to Calumet, it shouldn't be difficult. Up in Houghton County in the UP's Keweenaw Peninsula, a man by the name of E.J. Hurlbut arrived here in 1856 and immediately set up a boarding house. In the 1860s he dug a shaft for a mining company which he proceeded to call the “Red Jacket” company, named after a native American chief of the Seneca tribe. A village specifically for miners was set up, with many houses quickly being built to accommodate.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan

Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Best Toy Shops In mid Michigan

Christmas time is here and that means it's time to shop for cool toys for the kids. Sure, Meijer, Target and Wal Mart have a good toy deparment, there are plenty of other options when it comes to finding the perfect gift for the kiddo in your life. A few...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda

Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Southwest Michigan Winter Outdoor Igloo Dining Options

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the capacity of public forums was dramatically cut down leaving restaurants with long waits and many tables they couldn't use. Their solution was to begin using igloo dining rooms. The igloo dining rooms were heated and allowed for visitors to sit outside while being appropriately spaced from others inside the igloo as they enjoyed their meal outside.
MICHIGAN STATE
At Least 5 Must-See West Michigan Holiday Light Displays in 2022

When it comes to the holidays, whether you celebrate or not, it seems that most people absolutely love looking at holiday light displays. As a kid, it's easy to simply get lost in the magic and wonder of the lights. As an adult, I now understand the amount of time and effort required to make those holiday displays happen so I appreciate them even more.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Damage Caused by Dunes in Silver Lake, Michigan

Back in 2017, it was all over the news about this massive dune at Silver Lake that had engulfed and wrecked a homeowner's cottage...and then it threatened to swallow up the main house as well. Not just one house, but a whole row of homes and cottages along the coast.
MICHIGAN STATE
This Kalamazoo Building is Projecting A Christmas Video

In downtown Kalamazoo on Michigan Ave, there is a Christmas video being projected on the side of the Haymarket building located within the Haymarket Plaza, one of the many outdoor walking districts that make up downtown. You can see an elf's wild adventure through Santa's toy factory to get the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash

Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
MICHIGAN STATE
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement

I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
CHESTERTON, IN
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
MICHIGAN STATE
Already Popular in Illinois & Ohio, Michigan Needs a Scene 75

Scene 75 is the largest indoor attraction in the country and only currently exists within Ohio and Illinois. There are locations in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and the newest location popping up in Romeoville (Chicagoland), Illinois. Scene 75 is jam-packed with an ever-growing arcade that already has over 100...
MICHIGAN STATE
WATCH: Nearly 100 Antique Snowmobiles Cross the Mackinac Bridge

You know about the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk and perhaps you've even heard of the Antique Tractor Crossing, but now that the snow is falling the Mighty Mac belongs to the snowmobiles!. Over the weekend, nearly 100 vintage and antique snowmobiles crossed one of the world's longest suspension...
WISCONSIN STATE
