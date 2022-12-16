Trying to get to the old mining town of Red Jacket is bound to be confusing to many...but if you know how to get to Calumet, it shouldn't be difficult. Up in Houghton County in the UP's Keweenaw Peninsula, a man by the name of E.J. Hurlbut arrived here in 1856 and immediately set up a boarding house. In the 1860s he dug a shaft for a mining company which he proceeded to call the “Red Jacket” company, named after a native American chief of the Seneca tribe. A village specifically for miners was set up, with many houses quickly being built to accommodate.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO