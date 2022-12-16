SHARC Energy Supplies City of Vancouver in the Largest Wastewater Energy Transfer Project in North America

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
WW’s Mystery Buildings on Northeast Alberta Street Are No Longer a Mystery, but They Are Still a Mess
Since August, readers have been sending us addresses for vacant buildings, and we’ve been sleuthing out the circumstances behind their sad, empty condition. We’ve written about the Taft Home and the Quality Pie Building. We know what happened to Poor Richard’s and Gordon’s Fireplace Shop. We told you why a Mormon meetinghouse on Southeast Harrison Street stands empty.
Oregon’s biggest real estate bidding wars of 2022: Homes that sold up to $600,000 over asking price
Although waning panic buying and higher mortgage rates have cooled the once-blazing residential real estate market, the low level of homes for sale continues to fuel competition for highly desirable places. Home shoppers may still find themselves among a pack of people offering the seller’s full asking price or more....
thereflector.com
Ecology settles with contractor for $135,000 water quality fine
A Portland-based contractor has settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology over a $135,000 penalty for water quality violations at a Ridgefield residential construction site. On Dec. 12, Ecology announced they had settled with 1108 South Hillhurst Road LLC over violations at the Vista Ridge Planned Urban Development. The...
kezi.com
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
shorelineareanews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
WWEEK
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
thereflector.com
Planning commission votes to deny mining overlay in northeast Clark County
Clark County’s advisory body for land use planning has voted against the recommendation of a zone change that would have allowed a rock quarry in northeast Clark County, citing concerns of citizens who expressed worry about how a quarry would impact their region. During a Dec. 15 hearing, the...
Former CytoDyn CEO indicted on federal charges, accused of defrauding investors
The former CEO of a Vancouver-based company who promised a drug that could treat HIV and potentially COVID-19 was indicted Tuesday on federal charges. He’s accused of defrauding investors.
‘Louie Louie’ directly linked to global sound solutions
Biamp is one of the best-kept secrets in Oregon's Silicon Forest. They're a world leader in audio-visual technology, creating solutions for companies and governments in 120 countries around the world.
multco.us
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
brewpublic.com
pFriem Family Brewers Moves to Columbia Distributing in Washington State
As pFriem Family Brewers set its sights on growth and expansion, the Hood River, Oregon based brewer will move its portfolio in Washington State to Columbia Distributing. Through the brewery’s first decade in operation it chose to work with five smaller distributors throughout the state of Washington. These distribution partners were Craig Stein Beverage, Northwest Beverages, Odom Corp, Dickerson, and Columbia Dist. – Wenatchee.
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
Fire engulfs Ford van, damages power lines in Portland
A spectacular fire consumed a Ford van in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.
nwlaborpress.org
Cities look at banning natural gas
The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
Channel 6000
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
A year in the making: What a temperature blanket taught this PNW resident
2022 was the first year, and potentially the last, that Jene McMahon had crocheted a full blanket.
kptv.com
Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend
The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
Comments / 0