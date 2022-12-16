Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
Bay Net
Passenger Killed, Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the...
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
Nottingham MD
Police searching for Towson man following Edgewood shooting
EDGEWOOD, MD—Detectives in Harford County are searching for a Baltimore County man following a shooting in Edgewood. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, as a suspect. Investigators have determined that Wise had previously been in a relationship with the victim, identified as...
Nottingham MD
Parkville shooting leaves one hospitalized
PARKVILLE, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers responded to the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville (21234) following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
Dump Truck Rollover Causes Massive Traffic Delay On I-495 In Montgomery County
Traffic is backed up after a dump truck rollover on I-495, according to MDOT. A dump truck rollover spilled debris over the roadway causing traffic delays after the crash shut down traffic in both directions shortly before noon, Friday, Dec. 16, according to multiple reports. Traffic is delayed in the...
Man Killed By Car In VA After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a …
Wbaltv.com
70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a man...
School bus involved in crash on Rt. 140 in Westminster
A Carroll County school bus was involved in a crash this afternoon on Route 140 in Westminster, just down the street from the school.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River woman, Essex teen
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for two missing persons. Emun Aiyana Anderson (pictured above, left), 25, is 5’7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 in Middle River wearing a rainbow-colored jacket with Powerpuff Girls on it and gray spandex pants. Authorities say Emun Anderson may be suffering from emotional distress.
Driver Dead, 23, After Losing Control Causing Chain Reaction Crash In Glen Burnie: Police
A 23-year-old man was dead and three are injured after a violent crash in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Jason Tyler Crawford was heading west on Route 100 in a Honda Accord EX when he lost control near the I-97 overpass and struck a concrete barrier around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, Anne Arunde…
WDEL 1150AM
Newark man killed in 4-vehicle New Castle-area crash
A 36-year-old Newark man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving 4 vehicles on Basin Road in the New Castle area. The man was driving southbound in a Subaru BRZ on Route 141 near William Penn High School around 12:15 p.m. when his car ran off the road into the grass median, and slid sideways into the northbound lanes, Delaware State Police said.
Fallen tree causing damage and power outages in NW Baltimore neighborhood
A few neighbors in Northwest Baltimore said they have a tree from hell between their two properties and they can't seem to get the city’s help with cutting it down.
Comments / 0