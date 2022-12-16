ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bay Net

Passenger Killed, Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for Towson man following Edgewood shooting

EDGEWOOD, MD—Detectives in Harford County are searching for a Baltimore County man following a shooting in Edgewood. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, as a suspect. Investigators have determined that Wise had previously been in a relationship with the victim, identified as...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville shooting leaves one hospitalized

PARKVILLE, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers responded to the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville (21234) following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
SYKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River woman, Essex teen

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for two missing persons. Emun Aiyana Anderson (pictured above, left), 25, is 5’7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 in Middle River wearing a rainbow-colored jacket with Powerpuff Girls on it and gray spandex pants. Authorities say Emun Anderson may be suffering from emotional distress.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Newark man killed in 4-vehicle New Castle-area crash

A 36-year-old Newark man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving 4 vehicles on Basin Road in the New Castle area. The man was driving southbound in a Subaru BRZ on Route 141 near William Penn High School around 12:15 p.m. when his car ran off the road into the grass median, and slid sideways into the northbound lanes, Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE, DE

