Massive aquarium tank in Berlin hotel bursts, forcing evacuations

(BERLIN, Germany) — A massive saltwater tank burst open on Friday morning, as of yet without a good explanation. Almost 265,000 gallons of water and over 1,500 fish were spilled onto the floor of a bustling business/leisure complex in Germany’s capital city.

Police say that they were alerted to a loud noise in the Mitte district of Berlin just before 6:00 a.m. local time, or just before noon Eastern on Thursday. Two people were injured by shards of glass, and no fatalities have been reported.

The tank, in the lobby of the DomAquarée complex, was 52 feet tall and almost 38 feet in diameter, with an elevator shaft running through its core. It’s been a tourist attraction for years, billed as the ‘largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world.’

All of the guests of the Radission Blu hotel, which occupies the floors just above the DomAquarée lobby, were safely evacuated.

©2022 Cox Media Group