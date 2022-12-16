Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central...
10 states saw pay raises; only 1 outpaced inflation
(Wealth of Geeks) — The rapidly rising rate of inflation dipped slightly last month, most obvious in the recent drop in gas prices. But it’s still on an upward trend. According to the latest report by the Census Bureau, income growth in the U.S. stayed relatively the same over the past two years. Median household income went from $69,639 in 2019 to $69,717 in 2021.
Gottlieb: Drug shortage ‘isn’t like what we had with baby formula’
(The Hill) – Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said a shortage of antibiotic drugs in the U.S. is the result of pharmaceutical companies not expecting a surge in demand rather than any disruptions in the supply chain. Gottlieb told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret...
UN chief calls for credible climate action, convenes summit
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief warned Monday that the world is failing to address the “existential threat” from global warning and announced that he will convene a “Climate Action Summit” in September to accelerate an urgent response to the climate crisis. U.N....
