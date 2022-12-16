Read full article on original website
RideApart
Honda Presents 30th Anniversary Editions Of The CB1300 In Japan
It goes without saying that Honda’s CB line of motorcycles is one of the most iconic and well-known monikers in the two-wheeled world. Having been in existence for more than half-a-century now, the Honda CB range has gone through numerous iterations, configurations, and displacements. Apart from the CBR range of sportbikes, you could definitely say that the CB1300 is the holy grail of the model range.
RideApart
Yamaha Expected To Launch Middleweight Street Bikes In India In 2023
India is considered as one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the entire world. We've covered industry news on the Indian market here on RideApart several times, and the Asian country is home to some of the most unique bikes we've ever seen. There's also a healthy mix of premium models from mainstream manufacturers there. However, it's interesting to note that even until now, bikes like the Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09 are not sold in India.
Top Speed
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like It Rips
Adding boost can only make the Z06 even wilder than before.
RideApart
Scorpion Modernizes Off-Road Helmet Range With The VX-16 EVO Air
Over the course of the past few months, nearly all helmet manufacturers have been refreshing their model ranges in compliance with the newly implemented ECE 22.06 safety standard across Europe. Scorpion, a brand which has gained a lot of popularity thanks to its success in the world of racing, has been steadily releasing updated models that conform to the new standard.
fordauthority.com
Ford Tech Says Aftermarket Ignition Coils Are No Good: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, who runs the automotive repair YouTube channel known as Ford Tech Makuloco, makes informative videos explaining his repair processes and the reasoning behind them. In the past, he’s walked viewers through a starter issue diagnosis on a 2006 Ford F-150, given an in-depth explanation of the Ford battery monitoring system on F-150s and shown his process for figuring out a heater core issue on another pickup. He also takes the time to explain why he doesn’t like to use certain parts, and in a recent video, he tells viewers why he stays away from using aftermarket ignition coils.
Aviation International News
Hermeus Selects P&W F100 for Hypersonic Darkhorse
Atlanta-based hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has selected the Pratt & Whitney F100 turbofan to integrate into its larger hypersonic engine. The company said the off-the-shelf turbine engine will save it “billions of dollars in research and development costs and years of schedule.”. The F100 turbofan—which recently marked 50 years...
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
This Bonkers Single-Seat Drone Lets You Hit the Skies Like the Jetsons
Ever since George Jetson climbed into his personal, portable flying car 60 years ago, the world has dreamt of doing the same. And according to Peter Ternström, cofounder of Stockholm-based Jetson, piloting one of its personal electric aerial vehicles is about as easy as it looked in the cartoons. Getting the hang go the brand’s new Jetson One, with deliveries starting in late 2023, requires all of five minutes. “It’s super intuitive,” he says. “We developed a fly-by-wire system that helps the pilot with functions like auto hover, stable flight and landing.” A veteran of the luxury-car industry, Ternström partnered with...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
RideApart
Five Bikes Dustin Is Looking Forward To In 2023
Every year, around November, my buyer’s remorse shoots through the roof. Just as the Holidays approach, trade shows like Intermot and EICMA showcase the latest and greatest motorcycles on the market. With each year, my daily rider—huddled in my garage—looks more and more like an artifact of a bygone era, a relic primed for the trade-in.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota GR Corolla vs. Subaru WRX: Did Toyota Build a Better WRX?
Ever since the tragic death of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, the Subaru WRX has carried the once-burning-hot street-legal rally car torch alone. Having gone years without its original rival—or, essentially, any direct rival—has the Subie grown complacent? Time to find out, because the iconic World Rally Challenge (WRC) constructor's turbocharged, all-wheel-drive WRX finally has a rally-bred, turbocharged, all-wheel-drive challenger: the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
This VW Is Dead, but It’s a Great Bargain for a Used Car
Volkswagen killed the Passat. However, the midsize sedan is still a solid pick for a used car, especially the 2021 Passat. The post This VW Is Dead, but It’s a Great Bargain for a Used Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
This Guy's Round-The-World Zero SR/F Journey Just Kicked Off In Berlin
It’s almost the end of 2022, and how is Marc Travels’ trip around the world on his Zero SR/F going? The previous journey was a test run, traveling through a handful of European countries as a bit of an informal feasibility study. Now that it’s almost the end of December, Marc is starting his round-the-world trip in earnest—and he and his girlfriend Maree are all in.
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid could be in the works. The new toytoa 4Runner Hybrid could provide crucial upgrades. The post The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand
The best trucks to buy used under $35,000 are the 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and the 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The post The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Honda Updates The CBF190R In China For The 2023 Model Year
The Honda CB is undoubtedly one of the most popular models in the motorcycling world. Coming in all shapes and sizes, the CB is offered in many versions specific to certain markets. While the sporty CB650R and CB1000R are popular models in the western market, there are tons of smaller, more utility and commuting-focused versions specific to the Asian market.
RideApart
The FIM Tweaks Some Of The Rules For The Iconic Dakar Rally
With the intent of making the famed Dakar rally safer and fairer for all competitors, the FIM has tweaked the rules a bit by introducing time bonuses particularly for riders who open the stages—i.e., those who launch first. An article published by our friends over at MCNews.com.au highlights the details of this significant rule change.
