Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup
In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
Lionel Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, writes emotional message to his father ahead of the World Cup final
Lionel Messi is about to make history with Argentina. The support from his fans and country is uncoditional, but the love from his family is a priceless. An example of this support is the letter that his eldest son Thiago (10), wrote to him ahead of the...
Emi Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe amid World Cup celebrations
Even a World Cup final hat-trick couldn't save Kylian Mbappe from some post-match Argentinian trolling.
Angel Di Maria: Argentina's overlooked World Cup hero
Angel Di Maria's sensational World Cup final performance does not deserve to be lost amid all the praise for Lionel Messi.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
Man City predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup
Here's how Manchester City could line up against Liverpool.
Who should sign Alexis Mac Allister?
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was one of the stars of the World Cup. He's poised to have plenty of suitors for his signature, but who should be in the market for him?
Twitter reacts as Argentina lift World Cup in all-time classic final
Reactions from Twitter as Argentina and France faced off in the 2022 World Cup final.
thecomeback.com
LeBron James reacts to Kylian Mbappé stunning brace at World Cup final
It took France 70+ minutes to have a shot on target. Then a penalty gave France a potential lifeline. Just 93 seconds after that penalty, this World Cup final really turned on its head. If France wins this FIFA World Cup, it might already cement 23 year old Kylian Mbappé...
Barcelona: When do World Cup stars return?
A look at when Barcelona can expect their stars back in action from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final in images
The best images to come from the classic that was the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.
NYCFC loan Nicolas Acevedo to Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil
New York City FC have loaned Nicolas Acevedo to new City Football Group side Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil through December 31, 2023. “We believe this is a great opportunity for Nico to continue to develop and grow his career in a very competitive league, while at the same time giving us flexibility as we continue to build the roster ahead of the 2023 season,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.
Who has played the most men's World Cup games?
The players with the most appearances in World Cup history.
Brighton chief outlines transfer stance on World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton bracing themselves for Alexis Mac Allister interest after starring role in Argentina's World Cup win.
VIDEO: How Argentina reacted to World Cup win
How Argentina reacted to their nation's third World Cup win.
Lionel Messi has 'cemented' the Ballon d'Or with World Cup win
Has Lionel Messi becoming a World Cup winner made the next Ballon d'Or award just a formality?
Erik ten Hag makes startling admission about taking Man Utd job
Erik ten Hag reveals he did not know the extent of Man Utd's problems before taking over as manager.
The difference between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in the GOAT debate
Has longevity proven to the the deciding factor in settling the GOAT debate in Lionel Messi's favour?
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0