Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup

Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Lionel Messi Embraces Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, After Winning World Cup

In a thrilling finale decided by penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup 4 – 2 on Sunday, Dec. 18, finally giving the country’s most famous athlete, Lionel Messi, soccer’s most famous trophy. The 35-year-old superstar, who scored twice against France at the Qatar stadium, celebrated the dramatic victory with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable three children — Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, & Ciro, 4, — immediately following Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel’s winning shot.
Who should sign Alexis Mac Allister?

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was one of the stars of the World Cup. He's poised to have plenty of suitors for his signature, but who should be in the market for him?
LeBron James reacts to Kylian Mbappé stunning brace at World Cup final

It took France 70+ minutes to have a shot on target. Then a penalty gave France a potential lifeline. Just 93 seconds after that penalty, this World Cup final really turned on its head. If France wins this FIFA World Cup, it might already cement 23 year old Kylian Mbappé...
NYCFC loan Nicolas Acevedo to Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil

New York City FC have loaned Nicolas Acevedo to new City Football Group side Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil through December 31, 2023. “We believe this is a great opportunity for Nico to continue to develop and grow his career in a very competitive league, while at the same time giving us flexibility as we continue to build the roster ahead of the 2023 season,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.
