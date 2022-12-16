Read full article on original website
Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk. The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce...
Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawed off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate. The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”
Jacob Luitjens, Dutch collaborator during World War II, dies at 103
Jacob Luitjens, a Dutch-born botany professor who lived quietly for years in Canada before he was deported to the Netherlands in 1992 to serve a decades-old prison sentence for collaborating with the Nazis, a case that opened wounds as well as questions about justice in the wake of World War II, has died at 103.
