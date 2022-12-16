ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Kicking off a cooling trend with lots of sunshine

By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

North Georgia will turn much colder this weekend, but it will do so with lots of sunshine, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Friday kicks off a cooler weather pattern for the region, with a projected high of 53 degrees in Atlanta this afternoon. Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said temperatures will fall further on Saturday and Sunday.

“High temperatures, even with sunshine over the weekend, are going to be in the 40s,” he said. “It’s going to be chilly this weekend, and it’s going to get even colder as we head into the holiday week.”

By the end of next week, North Georgia could be in for the coldest weather seen in five years, he said. Monahan is calling for highs in the 30s over Christmas as a blast of Arctic air makes its way south from Canada.

On Friday, temperatures are starting in the 40s for much of the region. Monahan said Atlanta will break into the 50s after lunchtime and reach top temperatures by about 3 p.m.

“You’re going to have a lot of sunshine, though, to enjoy the afternoon with,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice day for us today. Tonight, quickly dropping after dark. Temperatures are going to drop down into the 30s.”

Saturday’s projected low is 37 degrees. It will be freezing cold on Sunday, according to Monahan, with a low of just 30 degrees in the forecast.

A weather system will spread some more clouds this way Saturday, but Monahan does not expect much rain to come from them. Most of the wet weather will stay well to the south, he said. The sky should clear out again by Sunday.

The next chance for showers in metro Atlanta is Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

