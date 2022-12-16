Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Hatchet, homemade gun found in passenger’s carry-on bag at Maine airport
The 50-year-old man was traveling to Philadelphia when TSA found the weapons. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials in Maine found a homemade firearm and hatchet Wednesday in a man’s carry-on luggage. Portland police seized the firearm after the passenger, who was not named, went through a security checkpoint at...
WMTW
Maine man who served time for trafficking cocaine arrested again on new drug charges
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man who previously served years in prison for trafficking cocaine is now accused of selling fentanyl. Police and Maine drug agents arrested Dale Hunnewell, 62, on Thursday, Dec. 15 during a traffic stop in Portland. Hunnewell was arrested on a warrant related to a prior undercover purchase of fentanyl. Police say they have been investigating Hunnewell and the large-scale distribution of fentanyl in the greater Portland area for the last two months.
Arrest made in connection with Portland housing complex shooting on July 4
PORTLAND, Maine — An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4 at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland. Officers with the U.S. Marshal Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as state and local agencies in Massachusetts, arrested 46-year-old Hamza Hassan, a Monday news release from the Portland Police Department stated.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense.
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Maine post office workers protest working conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Falmouth Man, Who Spent 25 Years In Federal Jail For Trafficking Drugs, Busted Again
62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell of Falmouth could be heading back to prison, after being arrested last Thursday evening on alleged drug trafficking charges. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says Hunnewell has already spent a quarter of a century in Federal Prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 1989. This past week, during a traffic stop and subsequent warrant execution on his home, authorities say they found almost 2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other items of interest.
WMTW
Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
Woman, man face charges following alleged mail theft incident in Casco
CASCO, Maine — A man from South Paris and a woman from Gray are facing charges after police said they received a tip from a witness about a ‘suspicious’ car near the postal service mailboxes in Casco Saturday afternoon. Police said witness called dispatch around 1:00 p.m....
WPFO
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
WMTW
Florida man in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run that left a Florida man critically hurt Saturday night. Officers responded to Cascade Road a report of a man lying unconscious in the street just after 9:30 p.m., where it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
WMTW
Buxton police chief placed on paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline was placed on paid administrative leave last week. According to the town's board of selectmen chair Frank Pulsoni, the decision was made during an executive session last Thursday. Pulsoni would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the decision, describing it only...
Boothbay Maine’s ‘Gardens Aglow’ Named One of The Best in The United States
If you live in Maine and you haven't piled the family in the car and headed to the quaint coastal town of Boothbay to see the gorgeous lights display known as 'Gardens Aglow', do you really live in Maine. Some would argue definitely not. Gardens Aglow, which is back to...
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
B98.5
Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0