Red Hook, NY

News 12

Police: Shots fired outside rental house in Ulster County

Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an rental home in Ulster County. Authorities responded to the shooting on Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties Friday night. They say 40 people were partying inside a short term rental house when shots were fired from the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed

A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC, NY
Shore News Network

New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley

Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

