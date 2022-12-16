Read full article on original website
Police: Driver in Lindenhurst loses control of SUV, crashes into utility pole
Officers say the accident happened at 2:30 a.m. near Pecan Street when the driver was heading eastbound on Montauk Highway.
Fire rips through café in South Farmingdale
According to officials, the fire broke out at Café La Bella Notte located on Merritts Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
Exclusive: Police recover stolen ATM after car crash in Brooklyn; suspects still on the loose
Police say ATM robbers led them on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday at East 96th Street and Church Avenue in Brownsville.
Police: Shots fired outside Airbnb party in Ulster County
Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an Airbnb in Ulster County.
Procession to be held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to Long Island
The procession comes after News 12 learned that Moon helped save five lives with the donation of his heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed
A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Tractor-trailer smashes into sign support structure on I-84 in Orange County
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 21.6 in Wallkill.
Headlines: Car flips onto live power lines, pedestrian hit, Poughkeepsie armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
1 injured in early morning stabbing in Yonkers
Police say the victim was approached and stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway around 1 a.m.
Police looking to identify 4 people involved in assault on NJ Transit bus driver
Law enforcement officers have identified at least two of the people accused of assaulting a New Jersey Transit bus driver Saturday night in Jersey City, according to officials. That bus driver is now facing charges. He is accused of shooting at the group and injuring a 15-year-old. Authorities initially said...
New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
Paramedic hit by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
City of Newburgh officials tell News 12 that the 58-year-old Ambulunz first responder was struck by a Ford pickup truck Friday just after 6 p.m.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
