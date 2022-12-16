Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
CBS 58
Robbery related shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital, police arrest three
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 7:04 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials report that this shooting is related to a robbery....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa business armed robbery, no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the robber fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
CBS 58
Union Grove man arrested for OWI while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Union Grove man, who officials say was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, has been arrested after officials say he was once again driving drunk. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 19, an off-duty sheriff's...
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
CBS 58
Vehicle with child inside stolen near 32nd and Michigan, boy found unharmed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen with a 6-year-old child inside. It happened just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 32nd and Michigan. Authorities say the suspects got into a running vehicle with a 6-year-old boy in the backseat before driving off.
CBS 58
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
WISN
Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created
More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary.
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
Deputies break car window, save unconscious driver with Narcan
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) shared bodycam video from November of two deputies using Narcan to save an unconscious driver.
