West Allis, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa business armed robbery, no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the robber fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless

RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp

MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

