Police: Whitehall man falsely reported fire

WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Whitehall man has been cited to appear in Whitehall Town Court after he falsely reported a fire, according to the New York State Police. The Fort Edward 911 dispatch center got the call shortly after 11 p.m. on December 5, reporting a fully involved structure fire. Officers were sent to the area of County Road 18 in Whitehall. There was no fire when they arrived.

An investigation determined that Brad M. Gordon, 38, called 911 while at the Stewart’s on Poultney Street to report the blaze. He was arrested at the same Stewart’s on Saturday, December 10. Police said he was driving an uninsured, unregistered car without a valid license.

Gordon was charged with second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a felony. He was processed at the State Police barracks in Granville and released on appearance tickets. He is due back in Whitehall Town Court on December 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.