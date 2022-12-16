Sean O’Malley is the top ranked UFC bantamweight contender, but former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo is expected to face champion Aljamain Sterling next. Cejudo announced his retirement after defending the 135-pound championship at UFC 249 with a TKO win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. The fight promotion is rumored to be eying a March date for the matchup between the former and current champs, but the bout has not been made official.

5 HOURS AGO