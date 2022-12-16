Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Conor Mcgregor challenges Nate Diaz to Power Slap title match, Diaz responds
In October, UFC president Dana White launched Power Slap and former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor wants to face Nate Diaz in the promotion. The Stockton Slap is Nate Diaz’ specialty. It’s his signature move. McGregor thinks he and Diaz should partake in a Power Slap championship match.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley speculates on why Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling isn’t official: ‘It’s not a money thing’
Sean O’Malley is the top ranked UFC bantamweight contender, but former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo is expected to face champion Aljamain Sterling next. Cejudo announced his retirement after defending the 135-pound championship at UFC 249 with a TKO win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. The fight promotion is rumored to be eying a March date for the matchup between the former and current champs, but the bout has not been made official.
MMAWeekly.com
Mauricio Rua announces UFC 283 will be his final fight
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua will hang up his gloves following his UFC 283 appearance on January 21. ‘Shogun’ made the announcement during an interview with Brazilian news outlet Combate. “It’s definitely my last fight,” Rua said (translation by MMAJunkie). “And I don’t put pressure on...
MMAWeekly.com
Coach: ‘Francis Ngannou will come back a better version’
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is back in the gym and training hard after recovering from major knee surgery earlier this year. He’s expected to return to the Octagon in 2023 if a deal can be reached in contract negotiations. “The Predator” has been out of action for 11...
MMAWeekly.com
Bryce Mitchell considers retirement after UFC 282 loss: ‘I just don’t ever want to feel this much pain’
Bryce Mitchell is a polarizing figure in MMA. His sometimes controversial comments typically draw headlines and robust reactions from fans but this time what he said is getting attention for a whole new reason. According to a clip from the ‘Thrill and the Agony’ series on ESPN+, Mitchell says he’s...
MMAWeekly.com
Sean Strickland bashes judges after split decision loss
Middleweight Sean Strickland is not happy with the judges following his split decision loss to Jared Cannonier in the UFC Vegas 66 main event. Strickland was visibly frustrated when the scorecards were read in the UFC Apex on Saturday. On Sunday, “Tarzan” posted a video to Instagram where he strongly criticized the judges and called the decision a ‘robbery.’
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett raises awareness for mental illness and reveals his own struggles
Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has used his stardom to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. He often discusses the issue during press conferences and in his post-fight interviews after recently having a close friend commit suicide. “There’s a sigma in this world that men can’t talk....
Comments / 0