Syracuse, NY

John W Zanewych
5d ago

Fake news once again. the weather people are 90% wrong most of the time. Oswego got very little snow despite all the warnings and hoopla

96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel

ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
ITHACA, NY
WRGB

From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm

Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow warning ends this evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even if you don’t see lake effect snow, it’s still out there. It’s still churning over spots on the Tug Hill. A lake effect snow warning is set to end at 7 p.m. today. The areas affected by lake effect could see another 6 inches or so.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Flu clobbering CNY harder than rest of state; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 23. Alerts issued for “once in a generation” winter storm. SHOUT! Syracuse superfan Adam Weitsman brought several Buffalo Bills players to Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pitt basketball game in the JMA Dome, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Some Centro bus trips get canceled, what’s to blame?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation. “Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”
SYRACUSE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out

Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
