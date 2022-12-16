Read full article on original website
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This season has been notably void of chilly air so far in South Florida, with the coldest reading for Miami coming in at just 63 back on October 19. November went down as the second warmest on record, and December has been on a similar trajectory.
MIAMI – Officials with the Florida Department of Health State are moving forward with new rules to grant 22 more state licenses for medical marijuana operators. The new rules include a nonrefundable application renewal fee of $146,000 and a “batching cycle” that will allow operators to reapply for licenses when denied.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two South Florida women won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. According to the Florida...
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
