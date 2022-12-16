Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
kelo.com
SFPD issues warning after multiple vehicles stolen while left unattended to warm up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As the temperature plummets this week, starting your vehicle and letting it warm up a bit may seem like the practical thing to do. But with multiple cars being stolen since last friday in Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police are reminding residents to be cautious when leaving your vehicle unattended.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man arrested for burglary, fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls. A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning. She called...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls waives bus fares for cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bus fares for Sioux Area Metro will be waived starting Wednesday and ending Saturday due to cold temperatures. SAM On Demand and Paratransit Service rides will also be included free during the time period. SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Officers say man led them on high-speed chase in September
An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating their lights and sirens. The affidavit claims that Olseth did not stop but instead speed up, allegedly reaching 110 miles per hour for 4 to 5 miles.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Behind Bars In Rock Rapids After Arrest On September Eluding Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony eluding charges after a pursuit in and near Larchwood back in September. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls is accused of eluding a deputy while under the influence and possessing illegal drugs. He was arrested on Sunday, December 18th.
dakotanewsnow.com
Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA
Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle cold during Emery business fire
EMERY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies battled cold temperatures while fighting a fire in Emery over the weekend. According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of North 3rd Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The owner of the building reported flames in the attic.
kelo.com
SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
KELOLAND TV
Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store wearing medical masks and gloves. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.
nwestiowa.com
Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower. Road Conditions:. Road conditions across South...
