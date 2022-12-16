ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man arrested for burglary, fleeing police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls. A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning. She called...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls waives bus fares for cold weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bus fares for Sioux Area Metro will be waived starting Wednesday and ending Saturday due to cold temperatures. SAM On Demand and Paratransit Service rides will also be included free during the time period. SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Man Behind Bars In Rock Rapids After Arrest On September Eluding Charge

Larchwood, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony eluding charges after a pursuit in and near Larchwood back in September. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls is accused of eluding a deputy while under the influence and possessing illegal drugs. He was arrested on Sunday, December 18th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
ROCK COUNTY, MN
B102.7

One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident

Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle cold during Emery business fire

EMERY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies battled cold temperatures while fighting a fire in Emery over the weekend. According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of North 3rd Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The owner of the building reported flames in the attic.
EMERY, SD
kelo.com

SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store wearing medical masks and gloves. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower. Road Conditions:. Road conditions across South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

