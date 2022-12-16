ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Wednesday Winter weather forecast

Many families packed the new indoor slide park in Chesterfield on Wednesday. Prosecutor in Lamar Johnson case defends his actions. The former prosecutor who sent Lamar Johnson to prison nearly 28 years ago defended his actions Wednesday, including his use of testimony from a jailhouse snitch. SSM Health works to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vandaliaradio.com

Body Found In Stream Near Hillsboro High School

(Hillsboro, IL) — Authorities are identifying the body found in a stream near the high school in Hillsboro, Illinois. Joshua Ernst’s body was discovered just after school let out Friday. No foul play is suspect and the discovery led to the cancellation of high school activities that night. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
HILLSBORO, IL
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO

