Three people were killed in an accident on Route 50 in Marion County on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police reports indicate that accident occurred at 7:03 am on U.S. Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road in Marion County. A vehicle was traveling east on Route 50. And, State Police say for unknown reasons, the driver traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of a semi-tractor-trailer being operated by 25 year old Thomas D. Guinn of Burkburnett, Texas. The driver and two passengers in the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner. Another passenger was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The names of those killed in the accident and the one person injured have not been released, pending notification to the next-of-kin. All the individuals in the first unit were from St. Louis.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO