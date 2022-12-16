Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Two Face Weapons Charges: Cross-River Crime Task Force Works To Take Guns, Drugs, Fugitive Off Streets
ALTON - Two men were arrested on weapons charges and a third was apprehended on a nationwide fugitive warrant during a deployment Thursday of Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force. The deployment on Thursday marked the unit’s second saturation patrol and focused on the Alton area. Among the subjects...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Accident On Route 50 In Marion County
The following is being released by ISP District 12:. US Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road, Marion County. December 17, 2022 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Unit 2 – 2021 Teal Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 28-year-old male from Saint Louis, MO – Deceased (name...
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
vandaliaradio.com
3 people killed in accident in Marion County on Saturday morning
Three people were killed in an accident on Route 50 in Marion County on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police reports indicate that accident occurred at 7:03 am on U.S. Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road in Marion County. A vehicle was traveling east on Route 50. And, State Police say for unknown reasons, the driver traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of a semi-tractor-trailer being operated by 25 year old Thomas D. Guinn of Burkburnett, Texas. The driver and two passengers in the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner. Another passenger was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The names of those killed in the accident and the one person injured have not been released, pending notification to the next-of-kin. All the individuals in the first unit were from St. Louis.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Salem man arrested for allegedly making threat to public official
A 37-year-old rural Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for criminal trespass to a building and making a threat to a public official. Salem Police say Trevor Cannon of Colestock Lane was arrested following an incident at Applebee’s Restaurant around nine Sunday night. The initial call was...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
vandaliaradio.com
Two People Killed, Three Hurt In I-57 Crash In Jefferson Co
(Jefferson Co., IL) — Two people from Louisiana are dead and three others are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County. State police say two vehicles were traveling on the interstate yesterday when they collided with each other. One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned several times. Two adults passengers were ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers were hospitalized with injuries and the other vehicle left the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County sees 44 COVID cases week of 12/5 to 12/9
The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 44 new COVID cases in the work week period from December 5th through December 9th. That is up from 26 cases the previous week and 21 cases the week before that. The positivity rate during that period was 8%. In total during the pandemic, there have been 8,399 COVID cases in Fayette County and 101 total deaths.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 17th, 2022
A 27-year-old Carlyle woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Casey Short of North Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on a theft charge and...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Kellie R. Roberts of Edwardsville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Kellie was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 year old Nevin R. Prince of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police made three felony drug arrests on Friday. 54-year-old Kelly Donoho, who had no address listed, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Tammy Williams of Bryan Street in Salem was arrested for unlawful...
Effingham Radio
Body Found In Stream Near Hillsboro High School
Authorities are identifying the body found in a stream near the high school in Hillsboro, Illinois. Joshua Ernst’s body was discovered just after school let out Friday. No foul play is suspect and the discovery led to the cancellation of high school activities that night. An autopsy is scheduled...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Centralia man charged with multiple drug offenses following traffic crash
Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man facing four new drug charges after meth and fentanyl were located following a Tuesday morning traffic crash. Lonnie Williamson of North Poplar has been charged with a Class X offense of possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge requires a minimum six-year to a 30-year prison term. He was also charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of the fentanyl.
Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old Friday afternoon
The Alton Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old teen that happened on Friday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
southernillinoisnow.com
Xenia teen hurt in one-vehicle crash in rural Iuka (updated 7 am Sunday)
A 19-year-old Xenia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Omega Road in rural Iuka early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Carli Haskins of County Highway 18 missed a curve near the entrance to Forbes State Park, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over on its top. Haskins was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and walked to the park campground and office for help.
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
