Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe
A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
Police Need Help: 10 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
2 men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
fox29.com
Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m. A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a...
Driver thrown from car after crash on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia
A driver was thrown from a vehicle that overturned in Northeast Philadelphia.
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
57 blocks in Philly are prone to shootings. Community groups are mobilizing to curb the gun violence
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Interstate 95 northbound reopens in South Philadelphia after overnight crash, fire
Most lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in South Philadelphia have reopened after an overnight crash and vehicle fire had the highway shut down for several hours.
Main Line Media News
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
Editor’s note: The original version of this story was updated after it was learned the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia–information that wasn’t available when it was first published. A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
Philadelphia police see increase in mail thefts, attacks on carriers in recent weeks
In surveillance video obtained by 6abc, a mail carrier tried to chase after a man who snatched his keys on Sergeant Street on December 2. Just three days later, it happened again.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Concord Township crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed after a crash in Concord Township, Delaware County.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Atlantic City Casino Hotel Stabbing
A 34-year-old man from Philadelphia has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in a fatal stabbing in a casino hotel room, authorities said.Andrew Osborne, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 15, by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and …
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Main Line Media News
Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980
NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
