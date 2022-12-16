ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in head, killed in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 2:15 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head once. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m.No arrests have been made and no information was released on whether or not weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Main Line Media News

Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980

NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
NORRISTOWN, PA

