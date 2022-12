WAYNE — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, all across the country at more than 3,400 participating locations, millions of Americans gathered as one nation to cover veterans’ graves with a Christmas wreath for Wreaths Across America. The Jeptha Abbott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Old Eagle School hosted their third-annual Wreaths Across America at the Old Eagle School Cemetery, Wayne, PA. Since the DAR dedicates itself to promoting patriotism, historic preservation, and education, and its members’ ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War, it was fitting that these two organizations joined together again at this location. In 1765, when Jacob Sharraden bought the land around the Strafford Train Station, the tradition was to include a school with a connecting church and graveyard. The Old Eagle School Cemetery has nearly 200 marked and unmarked graves, including many early settlers and Revolutionary War soldiers. Many soldiers who died during the Valley Forge Encampment of the American Army in 1777-78 were buried there.

WAYNE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO