Greenbrier County, WV

Echoes of the Past: 100 years of growth

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

1922 – 100 Years Ago

Greenbrier Woman Honored

Miss Margaret Prescott Montague’s novels and short stories have appeared in magazines and book form in America and England. One of her recent novels, “In Calvert’s Valley,” has just been made into a motion picture. She is giving the latest showing of the picture as an author’s benefit for the Richmond. Va. League of Women Voters. She believes that women have a distinct and important part to play in political life.

Rupert Growing

The town of Rupert is growing fast. It has three stores, one baker shop and an undertaker, W. C. Judy, with a nice line of caskets. It also has one doctor, two preachers, two churches and one good school.

Corona Compound

Thomas H. Pare, Lewisburg dealer in saddles, collars and bridles, offers for sale Corona Wool Fat Compound 50, a splendid application for barb wire cuts, hard and contracted feet, mad fever rash, grease heel, sore teats in cows, wounds and sores of all kinds.

1947 – 75 Years Ago

Women Kill Bucks

With the closing of the 1947 deer season in Greenbrier County at dark Saturday evening, it was believed that only two women were of the scores of successful hunters in this portion of the deer range. They were Mrs. Zack Workman and Mrs. Esme Thomas Watson, both of the Columbia Sulphur community of upper Anthony Creek. Both killed six-pronged bucks, according to reports.

Enlarging

The Ben-Ellen Greenhouse on LaFayette Street is building an addition to their present structure. The addition will be used for a workshop and storage space. It is owned by Mr. and Mrs. E. Franke.

1972 – 50 Years Ago

State Fair Report

The 1972 State Fair enjoyed one of its most successful seasons. There was an increase in attendance, and the Roy Rogers Show was definitely financially successful. On June 1, Edward Rock was employed as assistant secretary-manager and commercial space manager. Mr. Rock has spent a number of summers working at the fairgrounds and has taught business administration at Greenbrier Military School for some years.

John Holt Completes Movie

John Holt, singer-actor and son of Mrs. L. Ryan Hodges of Lewisburg and the late Joseph M. Holt, recently completed the Washington, D. C., location filming of a made for TV movie titled “The Deadly Target” with Peter Graves, star of “Mission Impossible.” John appeared in several street scenes with Mr. Graves.

1997 – 25 Years Ago

Arby’s Slated To Open

The new Arby’s of Lewisburg is slated to open Dec. 20. It is locally owned and operated by Armore Development Co. Financing for the project, which began just three months ago, was provided by the Greenbrier Valley National Bank.

College Moves

After occupying space at the West Virginia Osteopathic Medicine for 20 years, Greenbrier Community College Center, a branch of Bluefield State College, will be moving to the newly renovated Greenbrier Hall, which is the main building of the former Greenbrier College for Women.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
