The West Virginia Daily News

Recycle Lady: on ribbons, bows and Christmas paper

By WV Daily News
 5 days ago
Dear Recycle Lady,

Most wrapping paper comes on a long roll. Can the roll be recycled with cardboard? Wrapper

Dear Wrapper,

Yes, the wrapping paper tube can be recycled with cardboard. All those gift boxes you find under the tree after opening packages can also be recycled with cardboard. Just be sure they are clean, dry and empty! Besides recycling, the empty wrapping paper tube can be used to rewind used wrapping paper for safe keeping until you need it again.

Dear Recycle Lady,

Can you explain about various plastic bags — which are recyclable here and which are not? I see that the plastic wrapping around Kroger toilet paper is recyclable with their plastic bags. What about other toilet paper wrap, vegetable and fruit bags (such as apples or spinach)? What about bird seed bags? Is there a way to tell? Need Clarification
Dear Need Clarification,

Recycling plastic film is often puzzling and confusing. Toilet paper wrap, bags that are used for fresh produce, zip-top storage bags, plastic wrap on cases of items such as soda bottles, diapers, disposable cups, plates, paper towels, bread, newspapers, grocery bags and dry-cleaning bags are all recyclable at Kroger and Walmart. Plastic bags that contain frozen foods and vegetables are not recyclable, as they have layers of additives to preserve the food until you use it. Bird Seed bags are a heavier plastic, so check the bag for a no. 2 or no. 4 recycle label. If there is no recycle label, the bag doesn’t recycle. Other plastics bags and wraps are more difficult to identify. If there is no recycle symbol, or a no. 2 or no. 4, better not recycle it. “When in doubt, throw it out.” Some plastic bags, wraps, and film have invisible ingredients that are added for product protection and thus can be contaminates in a film recycling stream.

Whatever plastic film you may be recycling, be sure it is clean and dry. Remove any receipts and cut off any labels that are stuck on the plastic. According to American manufacturers, recycling plastic film provides valuable materials for manufacturers and contributes to sustainability.

Dear Recycle Lady,

After all packages are opened Christmas day there is always a pile of ribbons and bows left. Are ribbons and bows recyclable? Love Christmas

Dear Love Christmas,

Ribbons and bows make packages festive and pretty, but they are definitely a no-no for recycling. If ribbons get into any of the baling equipment, they can bring everything to a halt. Bows are less hazardous to equipment than ribbons, but they usually have a plastic component and a glue that sticks the bows to the packages. Both components make bows non-recyclable. Please, do not take any ribbons, bows, twine or anything long and stringy to a recycling center. Whenever you are opening packages keep a bag or box handy for collecting the bows and ribbons. They are reusable many times!

Have questions about recycling or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com. Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

The West Virginia Daily News

