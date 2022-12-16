3 people killed, others hurt in I-64 party bus crash

UPDATE: Police ID 3 people killed after party bus and semi crash on I-64 in Virginia

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three people were killed and more than 20 people injured in a crash involving a party bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of mile marker 241 in York County around 1:30 a.m., just before the exit that takes you to Jamestown.

"At this stage of the investigation, state police have determined that a tractor-trailer was traveling in the eastbound lanes and a passenger bus was also traveling in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64. As the passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer's path, the vehicles collided," an updated statement from Virginia State Police read. "The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the interstate and continue into the median where it struck an embankment."

State Police said the bus was carrying more than 20 passengers and no one was wearing any type of seat belt.

"The [bus] driver and 20 passengers aboard the bus were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor to non-life-threatening injuries. Three additional bus passengers died at the scene," the statement continued. "The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

Three of the 23 bus passengers died at the scene, state police said.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, 25-year-old Xavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk and 21-year-old Johntae Kaalib Russel of Norfolk.

Troopers also said Sunday that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

“Charges are pending” in consultation with the local prosecutor's office in York County, according to state police.

The crash, investigation, and cleanup blocked the eastbound side of I-64 until 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .