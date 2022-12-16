ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

3 people killed, others hurt in I-64 party bus crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVa2T_0jkl1o6900

UPDATE: Police ID 3 people killed after party bus and semi crash on I-64 in Virginia

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three people were killed and more than 20 people injured in a crash involving a party bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of mile marker 241 in York County around 1:30 a.m., just before the exit that takes you to Jamestown.

"At this stage of the investigation, state police have determined that a tractor-trailer was traveling in the eastbound lanes and a passenger bus was also traveling in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64. As the passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer's path, the vehicles collided," an updated statement from Virginia State Police read. "The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the interstate and continue into the median where it struck an embankment."

State Police said the bus was carrying more than 20 passengers and no one was wearing any type of seat belt.

"The [bus] driver and 20 passengers aboard the bus were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor to non-life-threatening injuries. Three additional bus passengers died at the scene," the statement continued. "The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

Three of the 23 bus passengers died at the scene, state police said.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, 25-year-old Xavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk and 21-year-old Johntae Kaalib Russel of Norfolk.

Troopers also said Sunday that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

“Charges are pending” in consultation with the local prosecutor's office in York County, according to state police.

The crash, investigation, and cleanup blocked the eastbound side of I-64 until 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 3

Related
13News Now

Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WITN

Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a high-speed chase ended in a crash of the vehicle being pursued, and both the driver and passenger charged on fugitive warrants for murder in Virginia. The sheriff’s office says the people inside the truck were involved in a...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV. Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death …. Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy