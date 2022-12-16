ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX59

Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm

Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Rudkin predicting blizzard conditions, 6-8 inches for Warsaw area

WARSAW — News Now Warsaw’s meteorologist Matt Rudkin has issued his predictions for the upcoming snowstorm and it looks as if Warsaw will be spared the worst. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous. The massive storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue...
WARSAW, IN
103GBF

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
goshenindiana.org

CITY PREPARES FOR POTENTIAL WINTER STORM

As we prepare for a potential major winter storm, the City of Goshen asks the community to look over one another, help each other out if needed and contact the City for aid. Elkhart County is under a winter storm watch. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will begin early on Thursday with a light wintry mix turning to rain and flash freezing Thursday night with a potential for heavy snow the following day.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
ELKHART, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
FORT WAYNE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold Emergency Mobile Food Distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an Emergency Mobile Food Distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons on Wednesday, December 21, from Noon – 3 p.m., in the Mishawaka Food Pantry Parking Lot, 315 Lincolnway West in, Mishawaka. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

