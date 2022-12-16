Read full article on original website
Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm
Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
Rudkin predicting blizzard conditions, 6-8 inches for Warsaw area
WARSAW — News Now Warsaw’s meteorologist Matt Rudkin has issued his predictions for the upcoming snowstorm and it looks as if Warsaw will be spared the worst. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous. The massive storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue...
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
CITY PREPARES FOR POTENTIAL WINTER STORM
As we prepare for a potential major winter storm, the City of Goshen asks the community to look over one another, help each other out if needed and contact the City for aid. Elkhart County is under a winter storm watch. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will begin early on Thursday with a light wintry mix turning to rain and flash freezing Thursday night with a potential for heavy snow the following day.
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
Watch out for these 8 sneaky winter hazards on the road
The National Weather Service (NWS) says researchers found 70 percent of fatalities related to ice and snow happen in automobiles, and about 25 percent of all winter-related fatalities are people caught off guard out in the storm.
Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership stepping up patrols during Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign
The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership...
How to make sure your pipes don’t freeze during the winter storm
With cold weather in the forecast, people are being encouraged to take action to prevent freezing pipes at their homes or business.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to hold Emergency Mobile Food Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an Emergency Mobile Food Distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons on Wednesday, December 21, from Noon – 3 p.m., in the Mishawaka Food Pantry Parking Lot, 315 Lincolnway West in, Mishawaka. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
Woman hospitalized after head-on collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles in snowy conditions, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police initially responded to a 12:30 p.m. report of a crash Saturday, Dec. 17, on Redfield Street in Cass County’s Milton Township. Police said...
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
