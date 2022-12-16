Read full article on original website
Former Hawkeye Turns Panther via Transfer Portal
Offensive guard for Iowa Josh Volk announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on November 29, less than a week after the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss to Nebraska. The former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep is now headed an hour and a half north and is set to don purple and gold.
Panthers Upset #3 OSU
Monday night was a great night for the UNI men’s wrestling team. The Panthers crushed Lock Haven 36-3 and upset 3rd ranked Ohio State 19-13.
Prep Scores 12-20-22
Tuesday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock basketball teams swept Crestwood. The 13th ranked Go-Hawks got 5 3-pointers and 21 points from Brenna Bodensteiner as they beat the Cadets 55-40. In the boys game the Go-Hawks hit a remarkable 17 3-pointers and Cole Marsh scored 26 points at they beat Crestwood 90-56. Both the girls and boys teams are undefeated in conference play going into the break.
Go-Hawks Hit the Road
Listen Monday night to girls basketball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Monday evening the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks travel to play the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings. Pregame at 5:45 and tip-off at 6:00. The Go-Hawk boys are also on the road and will play Marion at 7:30.
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
Tripoli at S-F on Y99.3
Listen Monday night to a doubleheader of high school hoops on Y99.3. Monday evening the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars host the Tripoli Panthers. Girls game starts about 6:15 with the boys game to follow.
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say
The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat. The business is now winding...
Crash in CF
Cedar Falls Public Safety was called to the scene of a single vehicle accident just before 10:30 Saturday night at Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road. When they arrived they found that two passengers from the vehicle had been ejected during the crash. The driver stated that he lost control prior to the vehicle rolling. The occupants were stable but were transported to a hospital for an evaluation. Their names have not been released.
Alleged Mother-Son Knife Fight
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut her adult son in the face with a knife during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 43 year old Latanya Boothe was charged with Domestic Assault with Intent. According to police Boothe and her 21 year old son got into an argument over money on Saturday night. Boothe alleges that her son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall before she swung a knife, cutting his face. He was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Man Arrested for Violent Intrusion
A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel’s vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
