Clarksville vs. Janesville on Y99.3
Listen Tuesday night to high school basketball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening it’s the Battle of the ‘Villes as the Clarksville Indians host the Janesville Wildcats for a girl/boy doubleheader. Coverage begins with the girls game at 6:15 and the boys game to follow.
Panthers Upset #3 OSU
Monday night was a great night for the UNI men’s wrestling team. The Panthers crushed Lock Haven 36-3 and upset 3rd ranked Ohio State 19-13.
Go-Hawks Hit the Road
Listen Monday night to girls basketball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Monday evening the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks travel to play the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings. Pregame at 5:45 and tip-off at 6:00. The Go-Hawk boys are also on the road and will play Marion at 7:30.
Wartburg Honored; Knights Sweep in the Desert
D3football.com has honored several Wartburg College football players and coaches. Head coach Chris Winter was named the National Coach of the Year. A school record five Knights were named All-American with linebacker Owen Grover on 1st team, running back Hunter Clasen and safety Parker Rochford on 3rd team and offensive lineman Tucker Kinney and defensive lineman Riley Konrardy on 4th team. Also, Wartburg was ranked a school-record-high 3rd in the nation in the final poll.
NEIC & W-SR Reach Agreement
The Northeast Iowa Conference and Waverly-Shell Rock have come to an agreement. The Go-Hawks will remain in the conference through the 2023-24 school year and then will not make any attempt to stay longer. Any new conference members will not be required to play Waverly-Shell Rock except for conference championship events.
Crash in CF
Cedar Falls Public Safety was called to the scene of a single vehicle accident just before 10:30 Saturday night at Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road. When they arrived they found that two passengers from the vehicle had been ejected during the crash. The driver stated that he lost control prior to the vehicle rolling. The occupants were stable but were transported to a hospital for an evaluation. Their names have not been released.
Man Arrested for Violent Intrusion
A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel’s vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Oelwein Pleads Guilty for Fatal Crash
An Oelwein woman has pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide after she crashed her vehicle in 2020, killing her nine year old son, according to KWWL. Robyn Reaves took a plea deal on Tuesday. She wrecked her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside Jesup killing her son, Ace. Her other child, Ryker, was also injured in the crash and had to be flown to the University of Iowa Health Center in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries. Reaves had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Remnants of marijuana were also found in the vehicle. Reaves faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.
Alleged Mother-Son Knife Fight
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut her adult son in the face with a knife during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 43 year old Latanya Boothe was charged with Domestic Assault with Intent. According to police Boothe and her 21 year old son got into an argument over money on Saturday night. Boothe alleges that her son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall before she swung a knife, cutting his face. He was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Man Faces up to 55 Years in Prison
A Waterloo man faces up to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident back July of last year, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Patrick Isabell waived his right to a jury trial and instead Judge Andrea Dryer determined he was guilty of first degree Robbery, first degree Burglary, and Going Armed with Intent. He will be sentenced at a later date. Isabell and then 17 year old Wilmaris Burt broke out a bedroom window in a home on July 14, of 2021 and climbed inside. They then kicked open the door to a 19 year old man’s room, pointed a gun at his head and demanded cash and jewelry. A family member downstairs heard the commotion and called police. Police surrounded the house and took Isabell and Burt into custody. Burt has pleaded to Robbery, Burglary and Going Armed and will be sentenced at a later date. Because he was 17 he will not face a mandatory minimum sentence.
50 Years for Killing Child
A Hampton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after killing his girlfriend’s nearly 2 year old child, according to KIMT. Jhonny Rivera entered an Alford Plea to Child Endangerment, meaning he did not admit guilt but did admit there was enough evidence to convict him. Rivera was caring for his girlfriend’s child in August of 2020 when the child died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Rivera claimed the child was choking on a piece of chicken and throwing a tantrum. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child’s death was a homicide.
