kwayradio.com
Oelwein Pleads Guilty for Fatal Crash
An Oelwein woman has pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide after she crashed her vehicle in 2020, killing her nine year old son, according to KWWL. Robyn Reaves took a plea deal on Tuesday. She wrecked her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside Jesup killing her son, Ace. Her other child, Ryker, was also injured in the crash and had to be flown to the University of Iowa Health Center in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries. Reaves had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Remnants of marijuana were also found in the vehicle. Reaves faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.
kwayradio.com
50 Years for Killing Child
A Hampton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after killing his girlfriend’s nearly 2 year old child, according to KIMT. Jhonny Rivera entered an Alford Plea to Child Endangerment, meaning he did not admit guilt but did admit there was enough evidence to convict him. Rivera was caring for his girlfriend’s child in August of 2020 when the child died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Rivera claimed the child was choking on a piece of chicken and throwing a tantrum. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child’s death was a homicide.
KIMT
Mason City man who police had to disarm is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who had to be disarmed by Mason City police is sentenced. Shone Dewayne Owens, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts involving a firearm. He was ordered Monday to spend three to five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended mental health treatment.
kwayradio.com
Crash in CF
Cedar Falls Public Safety was called to the scene of a single vehicle accident just before 10:30 Saturday night at Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road. When they arrived they found that two passengers from the vehicle had been ejected during the crash. The driver stated that he lost control prior to the vehicle rolling. The occupants were stable but were transported to a hospital for an evaluation. Their names have not been released.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Violent Intrusion
A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel’s vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
KCRG.com
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
kwayradio.com
Alleged Mother-Son Knife Fight
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut her adult son in the face with a knife during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 43 year old Latanya Boothe was charged with Domestic Assault with Intent. According to police Boothe and her 21 year old son got into an argument over money on Saturday night. Boothe alleges that her son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall before she swung a knife, cutting his face. He was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.
kwayradio.com
Man Faces up to 55 Years in Prison
A Waterloo man faces up to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident back July of last year, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Patrick Isabell waived his right to a jury trial and instead Judge Andrea Dryer determined he was guilty of first degree Robbery, first degree Burglary, and Going Armed with Intent. He will be sentenced at a later date. Isabell and then 17 year old Wilmaris Burt broke out a bedroom window in a home on July 14, of 2021 and climbed inside. They then kicked open the door to a 19 year old man’s room, pointed a gun at his head and demanded cash and jewelry. A family member downstairs heard the commotion and called police. Police surrounded the house and took Isabell and Burt into custody. Burt has pleaded to Robbery, Burglary and Going Armed and will be sentenced at a later date. Because he was 17 he will not face a mandatory minimum sentence.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Man dies in Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
KCRG.com
Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat. The business is now winding...
1230kfjb.com
Message From St. Francis School in Marshalltown
We chose to have school today-Thursday, December 15th -based off of student absences and teacher availability numbers from yesterday, December 14th. Our numbers have increased enough that we believe it is prudent to close school and Childcare for Friday, December 16th. We will plan to resume school and Childcare services...
KCRG.com
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
Former Hawkeye Turns Panther via Transfer Portal
Offensive guard for Iowa Josh Volk announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on November 29, less than a week after the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss to Nebraska. The former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep is now headed an hour and a half north and is set to don purple and gold.
