York County, VA

13News Now

One person seriously injured in Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was seriously hurt and a dog died as a result of a fire on Saturday night in Hampton. According to a Tweet sent out by Hampton Fire and Rescue, they were called out at about 5:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in the 1800 block of Moger Drive. That's off Andrews Drive. near the Buckroe Beach section of the city.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police search for missing man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are trying to find a missing man who they say has dementia. Melvin Bazemore was last seen in the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital area around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 185 lbs and has a beard, short...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars. The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony. Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

2 men hurt after Norfolk shooting, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on November 22, 2022. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt Thursday. According to a spokesperson with the department, officers got the call to respond to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man accused of opening fire on Accomack County sheriff's deputies

QUINBY, Va. — A man on Virginia's Eastern Shore has been charged with attempted capital murder after being accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said the incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when deputies were called to a home on Creek View Lane in Quinby for reports of a verbal fight between a mother and son.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
