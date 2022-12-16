Read full article on original website
Transportation safety expert weighs in on York County party bus crash
YORKTOWN, Va. — Days after three people died when a party bus crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer, the man who once led the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) calls America’s roads more dangerous than ever. “I’ve never seen our highways in a worse situation, in terms...
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
One person seriously injured in Hampton house fire
HAMPTON, Va. — One person was seriously hurt and a dog died as a result of a fire on Saturday night in Hampton. According to a Tweet sent out by Hampton Fire and Rescue, they were called out at about 5:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in the 1800 block of Moger Drive. That's off Andrews Drive. near the Buckroe Beach section of the city.
Missing Norfolk man may need medical attention, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man Norfolk police say may be in need of medical attention is missing Tuesday. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., 56-year-old Robert Keyser was last seen in the 800 block of 37th Street around 11 a.m. NPD said Keyser suffers from an intellectual disability. He...
Norfolk police search for missing man with dementia
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are trying to find a missing man who they say has dementia. Melvin Bazemore was last seen in the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital area around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 185 lbs and has a beard, short...
Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
Portsmouth police: Man critically hurt after shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday night. The shooting happened near the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. The department tweeted about the incident around 8:15 p.m. Medics rushed a man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The...
Chesapeake man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say they've arrested a Chesapeake man after he was caught allegedly stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles. Officers were called to the 7500 block of J Avenue around 2:30 on the morning of December 13 for a report of a man who was seen underneath parked cars.
After fire, Portsmouth ramp of South Norfolk Jordan Bridge blocked off
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is partially closed to drivers at the Portsmouth entrance. Officials closed it on Friday after a fire at the Wheelabrator waste facility on Elm Avenue. Authorities said it started on a conveyor belt. The city's fire department said now, after the...
One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
York County mom shares settlement impact of disabilities lawsuit against Virginia's mask order
YORK COUNTY, Va. — There is nothing a mom wouldn’t do to keep her kid safe. And York County mom Denille Francis feels she's helped deliver a win for herself and families across Virginia. "How do we do this, how do we keep him safe?" Francis said, speaking...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars. The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony. Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police...
Several students, adults hurt in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school bus crash in Virginia Beach left several children and two adults hurt Thursday afternoon, according to police. All of them are expected to be okay. People who work nearby spoke about the aftermath. "We see that. We get sad," Gobran Hizam, a partner...
Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
2 men hurt after Norfolk shooting, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on November 22, 2022. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt Thursday. According to a spokesperson with the department, officers got the call to respond to...
Man accused of opening fire on Accomack County sheriff's deputies
QUINBY, Va. — A man on Virginia's Eastern Shore has been charged with attempted capital murder after being accused of opening fire on sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said the incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when deputies were called to a home on Creek View Lane in Quinby for reports of a verbal fight between a mother and son.
DOJ convicts 2 men who were part of 6 robberies, at least one in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men were just found guilty of being involved in a string of local robberies. Part of the evidence against the men was selfies of the suspects wearing ski masks and holding guns. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (which falls...
Thousands of dollars pouring in to help victims' families in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing. The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Every donation means the victims and their...
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All five stalking-related charges against a Newport News School Board member were dismissed during a hearing Tuesday. Councilwoman Sharon Scott filed charges against Marvin Harris, whom she said she previously dated. Scott accused Harris partly of stalking, trespassing and destruction of property. Scott, who is...
