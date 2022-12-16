Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Prep Scores 12-19-22
Monday night on KWAY Country the 13th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team topped 9th ranked Vinton-Shellsburg on the road 49-40. Brenna Bodensteiner led the way with 16 points and the Go-Hawks were 20 of 24 from the free throw line. Monday night in boys basketball Marion beat Waverly-Shell Rock...
kwayradio.com
Panthers Upset #3 OSU
Monday night was a great night for the UNI men's wrestling team. The Panthers crushed Lock Haven 36-3 and upset 3rd ranked Ohio State 19-13.
kwayradio.com
Final Games Before Christmas
Listen Tuesday night to the final Waverly-Shell Rock basketball doubleheader before Christmas on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Tuesday evening the Go-Hawks host the Cadets of Crestwood. Coverage of the girls game starts at 5:45 with the boys game to follow. Monday night on KWAY Country the 13th ranked...
kwayradio.com
Wartburg Honored; Knights Sweep in the Desert
D3football.com has honored several Wartburg College football players and coaches. Head coach Chris Winter was named the National Coach of the Year. A school record five Knights were named All-American with linebacker Owen Grover on 1st team, running back Hunter Clasen and safety Parker Rochford on 3rd team and offensive lineman Tucker Kinney and defensive lineman Riley Konrardy on 4th team. Also, Wartburg was ranked a school-record-high 3rd in the nation in the final poll.
kwayradio.com
Clarksville vs. Janesville on Y99.3
Listen Tuesday night to high school basketball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening it's the Battle of the 'Villes as the Clarksville Indians host the Janesville Wildcats for a girl/boy doubleheader. Coverage begins with the girls game at 6:15 and the boys game to follow.
kwayradio.com
Go-Hawks Hit the Road
Listen Monday night to girls basketball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Monday evening the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks travel to play the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings. Pregame at 5:45 and tip-off at 6:00. The Go-Hawk boys are also on the road and will play Marion at 7:30.
kwayradio.com
Tripoli at S-F on Y99.3
Listen Monday night to a doubleheader of high school hoops on Y99.3. Monday evening the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars host the Tripoli Panthers. Girls game starts about 6:15 with the boys game to follow.
kwayradio.com
Crash in CF
Cedar Falls Public Safety was called to the scene of a single vehicle accident just before 10:30 Saturday night at Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road. When they arrived they found that two passengers from the vehicle had been ejected during the crash. The driver stated that he lost control prior to the vehicle rolling. The occupants were stable but were transported to a hospital for an evaluation. Their names have not been released.
KCRG.com
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Violent Intrusion
A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel's vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
kwayradio.com
Alleged Mother-Son Knife Fight
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut her adult son in the face with a knife during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 43 year old Latanya Boothe was charged with Domestic Assault with Intent. According to police Boothe and her 21 year old son got into an argument over money on Saturday night. Boothe alleges that her son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall before she swung a knife, cutting his face. He was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
kwayradio.com
Oelwein Pleads Guilty for Fatal Crash
An Oelwein woman has pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide after she crashed her vehicle in 2020, killing her nine year old son, according to KWWL. Robyn Reaves took a plea deal on Tuesday. She wrecked her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside Jesup killing her son, Ace. Her other child, Ryker, was also injured in the crash and had to be flown to the University of Iowa Health Center in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries. Reaves had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Remnants of marijuana were also found in the vehicle. Reaves faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.
1230kfjb.com
Message From St. Francis School in Marshalltown
We chose to have school today-Thursday, December 15th -based off of student absences and teacher availability numbers from yesterday, December 14th. Our numbers have increased enough that we believe it is prudent to close school and Childcare for Friday, December 16th. We will plan to resume school and Childcare services...
ourquadcities.com
Man dies in Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.
kwayradio.com
50 Years for Killing Child
A Hampton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after killing his girlfriend's nearly 2 year old child, according to KIMT. Jhonny Rivera entered an Alford Plea to Child Endangerment, meaning he did not admit guilt but did admit there was enough evidence to convict him. Rivera was caring for his girlfriend's child in August of 2020 when the child died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Rivera claimed the child was choking on a piece of chicken and throwing a tantrum. The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office determined the child's death was a homicide.
kwayradio.com
Man Faces up to 55 Years in Prison
A Waterloo man faces up to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident back July of last year, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Patrick Isabell waived his right to a jury trial and instead Judge Andrea Dryer determined he was guilty of first degree Robbery, first degree Burglary, and Going Armed with Intent. He will be sentenced at a later date. Isabell and then 17 year old Wilmaris Burt broke out a bedroom window in a home on July 14, of 2021 and climbed inside. They then kicked open the door to a 19 year old man's room, pointed a gun at his head and demanded cash and jewelry. A family member downstairs heard the commotion and called police. Police surrounded the house and took Isabell and Burt into custody. Burt has pleaded to Robbery, Burglary and Going Armed and will be sentenced at a later date. Because he was 17 he will not face a mandatory minimum sentence.
