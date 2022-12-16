40-year-old woman dies after struck by car while walking on I-96 in Redford

REDFORD (WWJ) - One woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car while on the freeway in Redford on Thursday night.

Michigan State Police said they were dispatched to the pedestrian crash to assist officers from Redford on WB I-96 between Telegraph and Beech Daly Roads around 7:35 p.m.

Police identified the victim as a 40-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle while walking on I-96. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation -- it is currently unknown why the woman was on the freeway.

All lanes at Telegraph Road were closed as detectives processed the scene for evidence.

Troopers said this is the second fatal pedestrian crash this week.