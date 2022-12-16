Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
ottumwaradio.com
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
KCJJ
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
Pen City Current
Keokuk man arrested on meth charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
iheart.com
Man Who Shot Himself In An Iowa City Parking Ramp Faces Additional Charges
(Iowa City, IA) -- The man who shot himself in an Iowa City parking ramp is facing additional charges. 33-year-old Carldale Hunter is now facing robbery and assault charges. He was already charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic abuse, and more. Police were responding to a welfare check Monday, when...
abc17news.com
Memphis shooting leaves five people in critical condition
Five people were in critical condition after a “domestic situation” in Memphis Friday night ended in a shooting, police say. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a north Memphis neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. discovered two men and three women had been shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.
kciiradio.com
Cecil W. Bender
Family of 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender of Macon, Missouri, will be present to receive friends from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22nd, at Sunnyside Conservative Church in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established.
KCJJ
12-year-old charged with hate crime after reported IC Rec Center assault
A 12-year-old has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a reported assault at the Robert A. Lee Community Rec Center. Iowa City Police were called to a fight involving three people in the Rec Center basement just after 11:15am on Thursday, December 1st. Juvenile court records show a 12-year-old Southeast Junior High student was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in Violation of Individual Rights.
KCRG.com
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week. Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is...
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
