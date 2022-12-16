ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989

Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Expect to see wind chills and bitter cold in Arkansas this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chunk of Siberian air is coming to most of the Untied States as the official start of winter begins this week on Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of an arctic front will rise into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. But don't be fooled, drastic changes will take place as the front slices through the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Winter starts on time Dec 22nd; Temps in single digits & snow possible

Temperatures are set to drop like a rock behind an Arctic cold front on Thursday. 🥶 Get ready for some of the coldest air Arkansas has seen in a while. There will also be some chances for ❄️ snow, beginning on Thursday. This is all according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Scroll down to see the Extended Daily Forecast.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Winter weather expected this week in Arkansas | How to stay safe if traveling for the holidays

ARKANSAS, USA — With a winter storm on the horizon, concerns are growing over holiday travel in Arkansas. This comes during some of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects about 112 million Americans to travel the week of Christmas, making for a very busy week on the roads and skies. Officials say the biggest piece of advice for travelers is when you see winter weather, stay home if you can.
ARKANSAS STATE
OutThere Colorado

Artic air to bring frigid temperatures to Colorado next week

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), artic air is expected to plunge toward Colorado next week, potentially bringing bitterly cold temperatures to some parts of the state. "Arctic air will spill southward through the plains with some of this colder air affecting eastern Colorado on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty as to how cold and how far west this arctic air will penetrate into eastern Colorado," the service said. ...
COLORADO STATE
KHBS

Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
ARKANSAS STATE

