KATV
Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989
Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible Monday
MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect these clouds to linger into the afternoon as well. Temperatures only reach the lower 40s with perhaps a few more lingering showers into the afternoon. Most of this will remain focused over the southern tier of the state. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers linger over southern Arkansas during the...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
Expect to see wind chills and bitter cold in Arkansas this week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chunk of Siberian air is coming to most of the Untied States as the official start of winter begins this week on Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of an arctic front will rise into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. But don't be fooled, drastic changes will take place as the front slices through the state.
mysaline.com
Winter starts on time Dec 22nd; Temps in single digits & snow possible
Temperatures are set to drop like a rock behind an Arctic cold front on Thursday. 🥶 Get ready for some of the coldest air Arkansas has seen in a while. There will also be some chances for ❄️ snow, beginning on Thursday. This is all according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Scroll down to see the Extended Daily Forecast.
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
Energy company warns of possible outages due to extreme winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — With forecasts predicting below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and precipitation across the area, Southwestern Electric Power Co. is letting citizens in on some tips for withstanding the winter this year:. Plan ahead:. Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you'll do if there's...
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Winter weather expected this week in Arkansas | How to stay safe if traveling for the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — With a winter storm on the horizon, concerns are growing over holiday travel in Arkansas. This comes during some of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects about 112 million Americans to travel the week of Christmas, making for a very busy week on the roads and skies. Officials say the biggest piece of advice for travelers is when you see winter weather, stay home if you can.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: We have a chance of light showers today; brutally cold weather is coming later this week
Light rain showers with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected today. An isolated snow flurry is possible, but it will be inconsequential. There is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday and Thursday night. Overall totals will be low, but probably have an impact as they may very well impact travel Thursday night and Friday.
KHBS
Arkansas road and airport crews ramp up efforts ahead of potential winter weather
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thursday and Friday are the peak holiday travel days, according to XNA officials and the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Thursday and Friday are also peak days for potential winter weather. "You’ve got the potential for an inch or two of snow coming in Thursday and Friday,...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy today, but at least no rain. But that is coming next week
It will be a breezy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Get that coat!. It will be rain and all precipitation-free for all of Arkansas over the weekend. But rain returns Monday with far West, NW, and Central North Arkansas with a chance of snow before it changes over to snow.
KHBS
Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
talkbusiness.net
Nearly 113 million holiday travelers expected as fuel prices continue to fall
According to the AAA, 112.7 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Friday (Dec. 23) and Jan. 2 amid some of the lowest gasoline prices in Arkansas since May 2021. Still, cold weather and snow might affect holiday travel across the state. According to...
