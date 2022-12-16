Read full article on original website
kksa-am.com
Longtime Police Officer Dies from Medical Event
A sudden medical problem on Sunday caused the death of a. well-known Tom Green County Correctional officer and former. San Angelo Police officer. Howard W. Miller died at his home on. Sunday morning. He was 62 years old. He had been working for the. County since May of 2021 and...
kksa-am.com
Hanukkah Festival Celebrated
San Angelo’s Jewish congregation marked the first night of Hanukkah. last evening as the Congregation Beth Israel’s first-ever festival. The community was invited to celebrate the community menorah lighting. with its first-ever Hanukkah Festival and community menorah lighting. Activities included singing, Hanukkah stories, games, and some Israeli. dancing,...
