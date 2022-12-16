Read full article on original website
State Grants Nearly $3 Million Toward Adult Education in Worcester Area
MALDEN - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced $250 million in funding on Tuesday for adult education services over the next five years. The funding provides for adult education services to expand to new programs not currently funded, provide 5,000 total seats for adult basic education students, and more than 16,000 seats for adult English learners.
multihousingnews.com
Partially Affordable Senior Housing Opens in Massachusetts
Pennrose broke ground on the 60-unit project last year. Pennrose has completed Julia Bancroft Apartments, a 60-unit mixed-income, senior housing community in Auburn, Mass. The age-restricted community caters to seniors aged 62 and over. Of the total, 45 units are affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, seven of them being accessible units and four being allocated for community-based housing.
thisweekinworcester.com
Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
spectrumnews1.com
Temporary homeless shelter opens at Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester opened Monday. The shelter is open 24/7 cand can keep up to 60 people sheltered and away from the cold. It's run by the nonprofit group Open Sky. Some neighbors are concerned about having the...
Taco John's To Open New Restaurants In Massachusetts
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
School bus company sued for excessive idling in Worcester, Holyoke
A school bus company that previously operated in Worcester and still operates Holyoke is being sued for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. A lawsuit against Illinois-based Durham School Services was filed in federal court last month by the Conservation Law Foundation, which said that it had observed the company’s buses idling for longer than five minutes on 93 occasions since 2019 in the two Massachusetts cities.
Taco John's To Open New Restaurants In Lawrence, Leominster
Bus company sued over idling vehicles in Worcester
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
thisweekinworcester.com
$75 Gift Cards Available for People Who Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer $75 gift cards to local retailers for individuals who get their COVID-19 vaccine at local clinics. The gift cards are available while supplies last. The City hopes the gift cards can help people...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts
New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
