Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Related
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
Police search for car connected to Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken...
Eater
A Maryland Restaurant Owner Goes on Trial for Allegedly Harassing an Underage Hostess
Silver Spring chef Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial this week for allegedly sexually harassing an underage teenage girl while she worked as a hostess at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019. The jury trial started on Monday, December 19, in Rockville’s Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected...
DC Police search for man who pretended to be an officer before shooting 2 in Northeast
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man allegedly pretended to be an officer to get inside a home before shooting two people Tuesday. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and Clay Street in Northeast.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
mocoshow.com
Multiple Walt Whitman Staff Members Receive Antisemitic Email
Just one day after Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, multiple Whitman staff members received an antisemitic email from a sender outside MCPS , according to a report from the Black & White Whitman student newspaper (tweet available below). According to The Black & White, administrators notified police and are working to block the sender.
Car wanted after 18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
Fatal shootings in Adams Morgan prompt safety concerns, frustration
WASHINGTON — Safety is once again of top concern for many residents and business owners in Adams Morgan after two people died in separate shootings over the weekend. DC Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Euclid Street on Saturday night. Officers responded to the location after someone reported that a person was hit by a car. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
As Hanukkah begins, Jewish students grapple with antisemitism
BETHESDA, Md. — On the morning of the first night of Hanukkah, a group of Jewish students and educators met to discuss tactics to combat discrimination. The workshop, put on by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC), happened Sunday morning at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Synagogue in Bethesda.
Two Shot One Dead in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot to death on Saturday in Northwest, D.C. A woman was also shot. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of 18th Street. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced at the scene. An adult woman was also found, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her identity is unknown at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about The post Two Shot One Dead in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
Arrest made in October shooting that left 32-year-old dead
WASHINGTON — A suspect has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. homicide from October, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Tuesday. On Oct. 16, around 12:10 a.m., officers with the 7th District responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast after getting a report of gunshots in the area.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
NBC Washington
Window Washer Falls to His Death From Scaffolding in Northwest DC
A man who was washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., authorities said. The man was found unconscious in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1400 block of Newton St. NW in Columbia Heights. D.C. Fire & EMS and D.C. police were called to the scene about noon.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
4 days of deliberations and jury still struggling to reach a verdict in murder trial
WASHINGTON — After four full days of deliberations, jurors are still struggling to reach a verdict in the historic trial of a D.C. police officer charged with murder after allegedly chasing a man on a moped into oncoming traffic for a minor traffic offense. The death of Karon Hylton...
Sentinel
Joint Response to New Antisemitic Incidents
ADL DC, AJC DC, JCRC of Greater Washington, and The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington are angered and disgusted by the additional acts of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism in our region this weekend. Antisemitic symbols were found yesterday at a bus stop bench at Montgomery Mall. This morning, horrific antisemitic...
18-year-old shot dead in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot dead Saturday night in Adams Morgan. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are looking into the details of what happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest. Third District officers...
mocoshow.com
Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home
Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 5