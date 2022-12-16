ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix Restaurants Serving Brunch and Dinner on Christmas Eve and Day

If avoiding turning on your oven or doing dishes are wishes on your Christmas list, these Phoenix metro area restaurants have got you covered. Let the professionals handle the cooking at these 18 restaurants around the Valley. From coursed dining to buffets, with a range of budgets, tastes, and styles, metro Phoenix restaurants are the place to be this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC landmark restaurant sold

After nearly 50 years, Rudy’s Mexican and American Food – a Queen Creek landmark and popular gathering spot in town – has closed its doors for good. The eatery near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads where founder Rudy Valenzuela oversaw the entire operation has succumbed to tough economic times and difficult emotions.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa-based Angry Crab Shack to debut international location in London

PHOENIX — Mesa-based Angry Crab Shack announced Monday it will open its first international location in London next year. The 2,000-square-foot store will be adjacent to Leicester Square at 19A Rupert Street, according to a press release. Mason and M Limited is set to open and operate the international...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Sky Train extension opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. More kids and teens facing "sextortion" digital crimes. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FBI says some of these predators are targeting...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona family describes scary 'free-falling' flight from Phoenix to Hawaii

Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. The morning flight started out all smiles for a Peoria family but turned into panic, fear and chaos half an hour before landing in Hawaii.
PHOENIX, AZ
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

30 Best Arizona Resorts (With Class Rate & Reviews) 2023

Arizona is in the Southwestern United States. Year-round, the state attracts visitors who are seeking warm weather, a laid-back atmosphere, and a connection to nature. During your time in Arizona, you will have the opportunity to visit not only local attractions but explore the desert landscape. Additionally, Arizona offers a...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Optima gets approval for $1B luxury mixed-use community in north Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Luxury residential developer Optima announced Tuesday plans to move forward with a $1 billion sustainable, mixed-use community in north Scottsdale. After receiving city approval, plans to break ground on Optima McDowell Mountain Village are set for the spring or summer of next year, developers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New SR24 interchange could have big impact on town

The commute could get even quicker with yet another access point to State Route 24 now open to traffic. Construction crews have wrapped up their work and opened the newest connection to the expressway at Signal Butte Road. The new interchange could not only make rush hour traffic a little...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Organix Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Cheech, Lowriders, Swag and Weed

It's been 10 years since Arizona Organix opened to serve metro Phoenix's local cannabis patients and became Arizona's first state-approved medical marijuana dispensary. To celebrate, Cheech Marin, dozens of lowriders, musicians, and an estimated crowd of 2,500 people met up on December 10 at the dispensary's locale in Glendale. They...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views

42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

