ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County Health, CPS and MU Health Care to host free vaccine clinic this weekend

By Staff Reports
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWRf8_0jkkw7DA00

Those in need of a COVID-19 booster shot, as well as a regular flu shot, can receive theirs free of charge on Saturday.

In a collaboration between Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, the three entities are hosting a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic on Dec. 17 at Hickman High School Commons.

The COVID-19 vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance to receive a dose. Flu vaccines are available to those aged 6 months through 64 years. However, parental consent forms are required for recipients under the age of 18.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend, and no appointments are necessary. The official address is 1104 N. Providence Rd. in Columbia.

According to a release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, updated and bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses will be available for members of the public ages 5 years and older. Updated and bivalent Moderna booster doses will also be available but for those ages 12 and older.

According to the release, the updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following the first two series of vaccines or previous booster vaccination.

The release also notes that "bivalent" doses protect against both the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Increase in Influenza A cases at Columbia-based MU Health Care

Columbia-based MU Health Care is seeing a spike in influenza A and other viral infections, which is causing some longer-than-normal wait times at facilities. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that they’re experiencing higher numbers of patients at University Hospital’s emergency department, at the three Columbia quick cares and at the Urgent Care on South Providence.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two projects aim to help end homelessness in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia’s City Council plans to discuss the need for affordable housing growing locally.  Two projects are being considered by the council at Monday’s 5 p.m. meeting. Construction of the new Voluntary Action Center’s Opportunity Campus and plans to redevelop Columbia Housing Authority's Park Avenue public housing units.  “There's lots of things we The post Two projects aim to help end homelessness in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia community rallies around family after devastating apartment fire

Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Columbia community rallies around family after devastating apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Trial begins Monday for JC man accused of murdering Lincoln University student four years ago

A Jefferson City murder trial involving a Lincoln University student begins on Monday. Alfred Chism, Jr., of Jefferson City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 death of Charon Session, 23. Session was a junior at LU when he was shot to death on Tanya Lynn Drive. After Chism was arrested, he told police Session had been harassing him for several days. He said when Session came to his house, he shot him.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Family safe after house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A family is safe after a house fire prompted a response from the Jefferson City Fire Department Saturday night. According to Assistant Chief Jake Holee with the Jefferson City Fire Department, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 block of Lafayette St.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy