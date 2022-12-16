Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – CHHS Choir in NYC, Duke Grant for Minority Businesses, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story about the Chapel Hill Concert Choir’s visit to New York City, a big grant program for minority owned businesses, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Marks High Foot Traffic Downtown in 2022, Outpacing Statewide Rates
As the calendar year comes to a close, it marks what’s widely regarded as the most “normal” year since the coronavirus pandemic began. What did that mean for downtown foot traffic and tourism, as events started to pick up and people became more confident in public health? Some local experts report that for Chapel Hill, downtown numbers are outpacing not only surrounding communities but most of North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Missing Teen, Voter ID, Gerrymandering, Buzzer-Beaters
In today’s news: a missing teen in Chapel Hill, several big rulings from the NC Supreme Court, and a dramatic win for UNC men’s basketball.
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south […]
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
chapelboro.com
‘Death and Cupcakes’ Event Offers Space to Process Death and Dying
In a low-lit room at the Chatham Community Library, a dozen local residents gathered Saturday to share their experiences of grief, death and dying over cupcakes and coffee. The event, called Death and Cupcakes, was facilitated by local organizations heart2heart and Abundance NC with the purpose of embracing honest conversations around death, offering a space for community connection regarding the processes of death and dying.
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Coat drive and giveaway in Durham
The first day of winter is next week, and there's a way you can help make sure those in need will be prepared with a nice warm coat.
Northbound lanes of I-85 near US 421 closed, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The interstate is closed due a crash, Greensboro police are reporting. The northbound lanes of I-85 near US 421 are closed because of a crash. There are no details on injuries or how many cars were involved available. The interstate reopened by around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A firetruck was hit by […]
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
cbs17
One day left: Hundreds of children in Angel Tree Program waiting to be adopted
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to help out a household in need this holiday season, there’s still time — but not much. Friday is the final day to adopt an angel as part of The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree Program, of which CBS 17 is a proud sponsor.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Turnover, Tampering
Mack Brown had his pre-bowl press conference and let it all hang out. The Carolina football coach is excited about his new coaching hires, upset about what the transfer portal and NIL are doing to the game and is glad his team has a chance to beat 15th-ranked Oregon, which is a two-touchdown favorite in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 28 at 5 pm EST.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from North Carolina banks by impersonating account holders
Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public's help.
chapelboro.com
Comeback Not Enough as UNC Women’s Basketball Falls to Michigan
The UNC women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a red-hot start by No. 19 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational Tuesday night in Charlotte, falling behind by 23 points on the way to a 76-68 loss. The Wolverines scored 35 points in the first quarter alone, helped by the lights-out...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’
It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
cbs17
Arctic blast arriving for Christmas in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our next big weather-maker is expected to bring widespread rain to our area the second half of the week, and while snow chances have gone down, a few snow flurries Friday can’t be ruled out in the morning or early afternoon. The overall set-up...
Alamance Crossing Mall owner facing $42M lawsuit with a possibility of losing property
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lawsuit is being brought against Alamance Crossing Mall in Burlington. The lawsuit that was filed in November states that the mall is in default from a loan from 2011. In July 2011, Alamance Crossing Mall agreed to pay back a loan of $50.8 million to...
