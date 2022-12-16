ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Marks High Foot Traffic Downtown in 2022, Outpacing Statewide Rates

As the calendar year comes to a close, it marks what’s widely regarded as the most “normal” year since the coronavirus pandemic began. What did that mean for downtown foot traffic and tourism, as events started to pick up and people became more confident in public health? Some local experts report that for Chapel Hill, downtown numbers are outpacing not only surrounding communities but most of North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Death and Cupcakes’ Event Offers Space to Process Death and Dying

In a low-lit room at the Chatham Community Library, a dozen local residents gathered Saturday to share their experiences of grief, death and dying over cupcakes and coffee. The event, called Death and Cupcakes, was facilitated by local organizations heart2heart and Abundance NC with the purpose of embracing honest conversations around death, offering a space for community connection regarding the processes of death and dying.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Turnover, Tampering

Mack Brown had his pre-bowl press conference and let it all hang out. The Carolina football coach is excited about his new coaching hires, upset about what the transfer portal and NIL are doing to the game and is glad his team has a chance to beat 15th-ranked Oregon, which is a two-touchdown favorite in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 28 at 5 pm EST.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Comeback Not Enough as UNC Women’s Basketball Falls to Michigan

The UNC women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a red-hot start by No. 19 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational Tuesday night in Charlotte, falling behind by 23 points on the way to a 76-68 loss. The Wolverines scored 35 points in the first quarter alone, helped by the lights-out...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’

It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Arctic blast arriving for Christmas in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our next big weather-maker is expected to bring widespread rain to our area the second half of the week, and while snow chances have gone down, a few snow flurries Friday can’t be ruled out in the morning or early afternoon. The overall set-up...
RALEIGH, NC

