Mun Choi doubles down on condemning student's racist remarks at faculty council meeting

University of Missouri leadership double down on condemning a student's racist comments made on a social media platform, saying the university has made progress in condemning racist remarks.

MU President Mun Choi, who gave his Chancellor's report at the UM Faculty Council meeting Thursday afternoon where he discussed enrollment and employment at UM and different systems amongst other topics, addressed the racist remarks made by a student that went viral last week.

Choi said multiple times that statement was "reprehensible" and leadership had reached out to different student groups to reassure them that they are supported, and that leadership cares about their safety and well-being.

The message was a photograph of a Snapchat message that circulated on Twitter. It said "if they would have killed four more" N-word "we would have the whole week off."

Choi noted the 2015 incident when student body president Payton Head was called the N-word on campus as evidence of progress in MU's favor.

Although Choi was not the president of MU at the time, he noted the university didn't respond as soon as it became aware of the incident in 2015. He said that was not the case with this specific incident.

"For this individual to say the things that she did, it's truly reprehensible," Choi said. "We responded right away. When we saw that on the social media site, we condemned it right as we saw it and we followed up the next morning with a statement."

This comes just over a month after Choi condemned a series of flyers posted around the university's campus. Some of these flyers included images of white children and one said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

"I would like to reiterate that I strongly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination," Choi said in a statement on Nov. 10. "The safety of our community is of paramount importance. I stand with Faculty Council’s call in their forthcoming statement to denounce acts of intolerance on campus."

On Thursday, Choi said important to make these statements to show where the university stands.

"We need to stand strong when it comes to situations like this," Choi said. "To share with everyone where we stand with matters like this."