Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Man charged nine months after woman dies in crash
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged more than nine months after a woman died in a road crash in South Lanarkshire. Police said Beth Damer, 20, was a passenger in a black BMW M135 car, which was the only vehicle involved. The incident happened on the A72 in...
BBC
Man released after Natalie McNally found dead in Lurgan
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in County Armagh has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Natalie McNally, 32, was pronounced dead at a house in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night. Police were called to the house just...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London. Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
BBC
Dagenham deaths: Woman charged with murdering two young boys
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with murdering two young boys who were found dead at a home in Dagenham in east London. Kara Alexander, of Dagenham, is accused of killing the boys, two and five, whose bodies were found at a property in Cornwallis Road on Friday afternoon. The...
BBC
Kitten rescued from Rochdale bin a Christmas miracle, RSPCA says
A kitten which went "from being left in a bin to being loved by so many people" is proof that Christmas wishes "really can come true", a charity has said. The misfortunate moggy was found tied inside two bags in freezing conditions by a refuse worker and taken to the RSPCA Rochdale Animal Centre on Sunday.
BBC
Sean Fox and Mark Hall murders carried out by 'same gunmen'
Police have formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall, who were killed in west Belfast almost one year apart. Sean Fox, 42, died after being shot multiple times inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October. Mark Hall, 31, was...
BBC
Sheep farmer criticises dog walkers after attacks
A sheep farmer has appealed for dog walkers to control their pets after two of her sheep were put down following attacks. Kate Esler discovered the injured animals between Kingston Seymour and Yatton, North Somerset, this month. She fears the attack will have stressed other sheep in the flock to...
BBC
Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, charged with arson
A teenage boy has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a barn. The fire ripped through the barn and over 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021. Thames Valley Police said the fire, tackled by more than 40 firefighters,...
BBC
Bristol police officer sacked for inappropriate behaviour
A police officer accused of touching a colleague over her clothing has been dismissed without notice. Sanjaye Drummond was also accused of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to colleagues while off duty. A four-day misconduct hearing found the allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct were proven. PC Drummond...
Comments / 0