Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover over region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect through Friday evening north and west. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through 4 p.m. for portions of the area. Folks can expect periods of rain to continue through the afternoon with snow well north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold again as low pressure moves away from the region. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels with a high of 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

PIX11 Weather Alerts

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy, and cold as high pressure will work its way into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and breezy as high pressure will move closer to the region. Temperatures will still be below average with many spots struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for much of the area.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing late in the day as another storm system will affect our region. The high will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.