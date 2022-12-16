ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover over region

By Byron Miranda, Video credit: Byron Miranda, Joe Punday
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3Kyg_0jkkw3gG00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect through Friday evening north and west. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through 4 p.m. for portions of the area. Folks can expect periods of rain to continue through the afternoon with snow well north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold again as low pressure moves away from the region. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels with a high of 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Weather Alerts

Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy, and cold as high pressure will work its way into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and breezy as high pressure will move closer to the region. Temperatures will still be below average with many spots struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

PIX11 Traffic Center

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for much of the area.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing late in the day as another storm system will affect our region. The high will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Nature is set to deliver a winter snowstorm right as millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays, causing both American Airlines and United Airlines to issue travel alerts and waive change fees at airports up and down the East Coast, including flights in and out of LaGuardia, JFK, and […]
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nasty nor’easter bringing heavy rain, strong winds, snow

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong coastal storm arrived Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain across much of the tri-state region. For northern sections, temperatures were cold enough to produce snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across higher elevations as the snowy conditions will cause travel to be hazardous.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA plans to cut subway service due to hybrid work schedules

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA plans to reduce weekday service on certain lines next summer due to lower ridership as more people work hybrid schedules post-COVID. The change to Monday and Friday service will allow the MTA to add extra weekend trains to other lines, where the agency says ridership has increased. The A and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Winter storm expected to impact most of New York State today through Saturday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged caution in advance of a winter storm forecast to impact most of the state, particularly the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and Central New York regions, with a mixture of snow and rain beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday. Starting Thursday, parts of the North Country could see 12 to 18 inches or more of snow, and parts of the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and Capital Region are expected to receive up to a foot of snow by Saturday, with peak snowfall rates up to two inches per hour possible Thursday night and on Friday. Freezing rain or sleet is not expected to produce significant ice accumulations during the event. However, travel conditions will be dangerous starting Thursday evening, and snow may be wet and heavy enough to cause localized power outages. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, be prepared for changing weather conditions Thursday evening through Friday, and no unnecessary travel in impacted regions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Some MTA service changes coming for NYC riders in 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some changes are coming to the transit system next year. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. “We continually analyze ridership patterns to better serve riders,” New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

LIRR to offer direct train between Grand Central Madison and Jamaica, Queens

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Long Island Rail Road plans to offer a special direct train between the new Grand Central Madison terminal in Manhattan and Jamaica Station in Queens, MTA officials announced Monday. Grand Central Madison has not yet opened to full service, but a special direct train between Grand Central Madison and Jamaica […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man, woman hit and killed by L train in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman and a man were fatally struck by an L train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, officials said. The victims were hit at the Sixth Avenue station just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The 63-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Adams reimagines Fifth Avenue to be pedestrian-forward

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Fifth Avenue of the future from Bryant Park to Central could look different under a reimagining from Mayor Eric Adams. He shared a vision Sunday to make the stretch of Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street as a “safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritizes cyclists, mass transit, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon saves 5 lives with organ donation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon, who suffered a fatal head injury, saved five lives though an organ donation. Three of the recipients are patients in New York, according to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that works on organ donation. Moon’s heart, liver, lungs and kidneys were donated. “Firefighter Moon was a hero in life […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy