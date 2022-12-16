ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Two Cousins Pizza: New general manager adding delivery service

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPTcR_0jkkvpUK00

Mansfield resident Nichole Hamilton is the new general manager of Two Cousins Pizza downtown and is looking forward to offering activities and events including karaoke and more at the business at 103 N. Main St.

"We have new menu items and events in the air we want to do. We hope to have kid activities in the future. Hopefully a karaoke night or a paint and pizza night. Our plans are to make us the best pizza joint in the town. With the right crew and word of mouth maybe the state of Ohio," she said.

Hamilton, who joined the business in December, said the business is open seven days a week.

The pizza shop, which offers dine-in, pickup and delivery only through GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Hamilton said the pizza shop will deliver orders to customers within walking distance of the business in the historic carousel district.

She said the eatery wants to become more active in the downtown and is offering kids a chance to make their own pizza at their table if an adult is present for $5.

"We make the dough and they add the toppings," she said.

There's a special pizza only the hungry or a large group will dare to try.

The 28-inch gut buster challenge is available to two people who eat the pizza with two items in 60 minutes without leaving the table for $65.

"If anyone wins, they get back their $65 back, and win two $50 gift certificates to Two Cousins Pizza and two T-shirts. We plan to have a winners wall of fame but we haven't had any winners yet," she said. The pizza, which has 25 to 30 pieces, can be ordered for parties.

Hamilton said the pizza shop employs 12 and has 9,900 followers on Facebook but wants to become more involved with the community.

"We're inviting local artists to display their artwork on our walls and if they have a sale, we ask for a small percentage of the sale," she said. Santa also came earlier this month to the shop.

The new menu items include vegan options, including vegan cheese and sausage. The shop also has gluten-free pizzas. There's a new philly cheese steak stromboli, foldover, pizza and sub.

"We've added a carmel apple foldover," she said.

"The BLT foldover is my personal favorite," Hamilton said Tuesday. The buffalo chicken slaw sub also is popular along with the cheeseburger pizza.

The menu includes the famous Italian favorite muffaletta with green and black olives, seasoning and pepperoncini.

The menu also has a salad offering, wings and pizza by the slice.

The phone number is 419-522-2211. Hours are Sundays noon to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 9 p.m.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madoc

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
CANTON, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' hosts Alzheimer's Association fundraiser with free events in Cleveland and Akron this weekend

CLEVELAND — In Northeast Ohio this weekend, a Christmas icon will be honoring his father at a special event meant to bring families together. Zack Ward, who most people know as neighborhood bully 'Scut Farkus' from 'A Christmas Story' and it's brand new sequel, 'A Christmas Story Christmas,' is in town to host a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

Fake Bills Reported in Local Area

The New Philadelphia Police Department has posted on social media about counterfeit bills being used. Their asking local businesses to be aware that officers received several reports of fake money being used or attempted to be used at locations within the city. They ask anyone who believed they received a...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy