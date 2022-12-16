Two Cousins Pizza: New general manager adding delivery service

Mansfield resident Nichole Hamilton is the new general manager of Two Cousins Pizza downtown and is looking forward to offering activities and events including karaoke and more at the business at 103 N. Main St.

"We have new menu items and events in the air we want to do. We hope to have kid activities in the future. Hopefully a karaoke night or a paint and pizza night. Our plans are to make us the best pizza joint in the town. With the right crew and word of mouth maybe the state of Ohio," she said.

Hamilton, who joined the business in December, said the business is open seven days a week.

The pizza shop, which offers dine-in, pickup and delivery only through GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Hamilton said the pizza shop will deliver orders to customers within walking distance of the business in the historic carousel district.

She said the eatery wants to become more active in the downtown and is offering kids a chance to make their own pizza at their table if an adult is present for $5.

"We make the dough and they add the toppings," she said.

There's a special pizza only the hungry or a large group will dare to try.

The 28-inch gut buster challenge is available to two people who eat the pizza with two items in 60 minutes without leaving the table for $65.

"If anyone wins, they get back their $65 back, and win two $50 gift certificates to Two Cousins Pizza and two T-shirts. We plan to have a winners wall of fame but we haven't had any winners yet," she said. The pizza, which has 25 to 30 pieces, can be ordered for parties.

Hamilton said the pizza shop employs 12 and has 9,900 followers on Facebook but wants to become more involved with the community.

"We're inviting local artists to display their artwork on our walls and if they have a sale, we ask for a small percentage of the sale," she said. Santa also came earlier this month to the shop.

The new menu items include vegan options, including vegan cheese and sausage. The shop also has gluten-free pizzas. There's a new philly cheese steak stromboli, foldover, pizza and sub.

"We've added a carmel apple foldover," she said.

"The BLT foldover is my personal favorite," Hamilton said Tuesday. The buffalo chicken slaw sub also is popular along with the cheeseburger pizza.

The menu includes the famous Italian favorite muffaletta with green and black olives, seasoning and pepperoncini.

The menu also has a salad offering, wings and pizza by the slice.

The phone number is 419-522-2211. Hours are Sundays noon to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 9 p.m.

