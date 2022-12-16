ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Fincher Set For Honorary Cesar Award; BFI & Film4 Launch £90,000 Short Film Fund; Liev Schreiber Boards Ukraine Doc; Mipdoc 2023 Expanded For 25th Anniversary; Mediawan & Atlantique Set Pegasus Scandal Series; Swixer Hires Giulio Musi — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim and Max Goldbart
 5 days ago
David Fincher To Receive Honorary Cesar Award
David Fincher is to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Cesar Awards. The primary French awards show will fete the Gone Girl filmmaker at its 2023 ceremony on February 24 at the Olympia in Paris. The awards body described Fincher as an “outstanding technician” and “a true visionary.” Awarded since 1976, previous Honorary Cesar Award winners include Robert Redford, Penelope Cruz, and George Clooney. The nominees for the 48th César Awards will be announced on January 25.

BFI And Film4 Launch New £90,000 Short Film Fund
The BFI and Film4 have partnered on Future Takes, a new pilot short film fund. The open call is seeking applications for “ambitious and original” short-form work, awarding up to £90,000 each to up to seven projects. The deadline for applications is Monday, 13 February. The fund will be available to teams with a background in – but not limited to – filmmaking, theatre, TV, video gaming, commercials, music videos, and graphic novels, with a writer/director attached who has a demonstrably strong creative track record in their field. It will not fund directors making their first screen work. “This pilot is a direct response to the call we repeatedly heard through our consultation and my listening tour for more possibilities in the funding landscape for this area of talent development that were open to all,” Mia Bays, Director of BFI Film Fund, said. “Future Takes aims to offer emerging filmmakers the means to make work that has greater narrative and cinematic scope, and more space to enhance and develop their practice.”

Liev Schreiber Boards Ukrainian War Doc
Liev Schreiber will narrate the Ukrainian war documentary Against All Odds: The Failure Of Russia’s Blitzkrieg . The film is set for a 2023 release. The Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP) and Gingers Media are completing the feature with the support of Andriy Zagorodnyuk’s Center for Defence Strategies. The doc is billed as an objective exploration of Russia’s attempted blitzkrieg. The filmmaking team traveled along the route of Russia’s advance and talked to the witnesses of the events.

Mipdoc 2023 Expanded For 25th Anniversary
Documentary spin-off market Mipdoc is to have its footprint expanded at this year’s Mip TV, signaling the impact premium documentary is having on the global marketplace. During the 60th April Mip TV market, which will take place in Cannes as per usual, the 25th Mipdoc will feature an International Buyers Screenings showcase, Canneseries documentary series selection, and a 2000 sqm producers’ hub dedicated solely to docs. The news was teased by Mip owner RX France at October’s Mipcom, as RX seeks to carve out Mip TV as a more business-focused event, and confirmed yesterday afternoon. “We embrace MIPTV’s leadership position as the biggest week in unscripted each April in Cannes,” said RX Director Lucy Smith.

Mediawan And Atlantique Creating Pegasus Scandal Series
Mediawan and Atlantique Productions are partnering to produce a TV adaptation of the book Pegasus: How a Spy in Our Pocket Threatens the End of Privacy, Dignity, and Democracy , written by journalists Laurent Richard and Sandrine Rigaud with Mark Zwonitzer. The book will be published on January 17, 2023, by Henry Holt and Co in the US. The story unveils the revelations of the Pegasus Scandal, where it was found that digital malware manufactured and sold by the Israeli company NSO had been abused by many governments to spy on prominent human rights activists, dissidents, and top political figures. Amongst the victims was Jamal Khashoggi, whose entourage’s phones were hacked in the weeks leading up to his gruesome murder. The journalists-authors are attached to the scripted project.

Swedish Production Company Swixer Hires Giulio Musi
Swedish production services company Swixer has hired film producer and commercial director Giulio Musi as Executive Producer of Drama & Commercials. At Swixer, Musi will work with production companies and agencies looking for production services throughout Europe. Musi graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in Los Angeles. His feature film debut Humanization had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India and screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Swixer’s portfolio includes credits in TV and film, including the BBC drama series Normal People , Netflix’s architecture series Abstract: The Art of Design, and Prince William’s documentary Earthshot .

Deadline

‘The Border’: Josué Guerra Joins FX Pilot As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Josué Guerra (Somos) has been cast as a series regular opposite E.J. Bonilla in FX pilot The Border, a drama based on the third book in Don Winslow’s bestselling Cartel Trilogy, from Daniel Zelman, (Damages, Bloodline), Shane Salerno (Salinger, Avatar) sequels and FX Productions.  The Border is an epic saga that reveals the dark truths about America’s failed 50-year war on drugs. Taking us from the streets of New York to the poppy fields of Mexico, the jungles of Central America, and the White House, The Border explodes the myths of the drug war through the intertwining narratives of characters on both sides of the Mexican-American border: an obsessive Mexican-American...
Deadline

‘Nostalgia’ Trailer: Past Meets Present In Mario Martone’s Italian Oscar Submission

EXCLUSIVE: In October, Breaking Glass Pictures acquired Mario Martone’s Nostalgia, Italy’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar for North America, and today we have a first look at the official trailer (check it out above).  The drama kicked off its festival run in the Cannes competition last May, and will next play at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Breaking Glass will release in U.S. cinemas on January 20, 2023. Based on the novel by Ermanno Rea, Nostalgia stars Pierfrancesco Favino (The Traitor), who received a Best European Actor nomination at the recent European Film Awards for his performance as Felice Lasco, a middle-aged Neapolitan who...
Deadline

Famke Janssen & Rose Williams To Topline Netflix’s Psychological Thriller ‘Locked In’ From Director Nour Wazzi; Alex Hassell, Finn Cole And Anna Friel Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Famke Janssen (X-Men franchise) and Rose Williams (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) will topline Locked In, a contemporary psychological thriller from Netflix, which is currently in production in London and the UK. Others in the cast include Alex Hassell (Violent Night), Finn Cole (Animal Kingdom) and Anna Friel (Monarch). The first feature directed by award-winner Nour Wazzi (The Last Bus) pits the unhappy newlywed Lina (Williams) against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine (Janssen). An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder — and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim, and...
Deadline

Animated Feature ‘Ember’ From ‘Klaus’ Helmer Sergio Pablos Not Moving Forward At Netflix; Pablos Will Shop Project Elsewhere

The hand-drawn animated feature Ember from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos is not moving forward at Netflix, Deadline can confirm. We hear that the decision had to do with creative rather than financials, and is the sort that is par for the course in animation, where projects come together over a longer timeline. Pablos will now be afforded the opportunity to shop the project elsewhere. First announced by Netflix back in June, Ember is billed as an epic adventure tale of humankind’s quest for fire told through the eyes of young Dikika, who embarks on an impossible race to a distant volcano...
Deadline

John Malkovich Starrer ‘Seneca’ & Alex Gibney’s Boris Becker Doc Among Titles Headed To Berlinale’s Forum, Special & Series Sections

John Malkovich starrer Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes and Alex Gibney’s untitled Boris Becker documentary are set to have their world premieres at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival next year. The projects are among the six titles which will play in the fest’s Berlinale Special Gala section, which also includes Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman and Todd Field’s Tár. Infinity Pool will get its European premiere at the festival while Field and Tár stars Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will attend the festival to give a public talk as part of the Berlinale Talents...
Deadline

Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her long run as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC’s General Hospital among dozens of other credits, has died. Octavia Spencer announced Eddy’s passing on Instagram. Spencer said Johnson died Monday, but did not reveal details about her cause of death. She was 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!,” Spencer captioned her post next to a photo of Eddy. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Marcus Coloma Exits 'General Hospital'...
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Deadline

James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
Deadline

Drew Griffin Dies: CNN Investigative Correspondent Was 60

Drew Griffin, CNN’s award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family told the network. He was 60. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story CNN's Chris Licht: "So Much Of What Passes For News Is Name-Calling, Half-Truths And Desperation" Related Story Kim Simmonds Dies: Savoy Brown Founder, Influential UK Blues Musician Was 75 According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Deadline

Marcus Coloma Exits ‘General Hospital’ After 3 Years

Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital at ABC after 3 years on the soap. The actor portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime program. “Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” a representative for the show told Soap Opera Digest. Daytime Confidential was the first to report the news of Coloma’s exit adding that the actor opted not to film his final scenes after he learned he had been cut. Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment and will update when we hear back from them. Coloma’s acting credits...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Deadline

Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37. News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us...
Deadline

Terry Hall Dies: Frontman For Seminal British Ska Band The Specials Was 63

Terry Hall, the longtime voice of legendary ska group The Specials has died after what the band termed a brief illness. He was 63. Hall and the Specials reached their widest appeal with the haunting, socially conscious “Ghost Town,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the U.K. singles charts in 1981. The song was a commentary on economic strife in Margaret Thatcher’s England and the social unrest of the era, including riots that year in Britain. It was named “Single of the Year” by all three of the major UK music magazines. The Specials were formed in the late ’70s...
Deadline

France’s Wild Bunch International, Studiocanal UK Go To Battle In U.K. Courts Over Studio Ghibli Rights

French sales powerhouse company Wild Bunch International (WBI) and Studiocanal UK have embarked on a legal battle in the U.K. High Court over rights to Studio Ghibli films in the territory. Studiocanal UK has taken issue with the 2019 Netflix deal brokered by WBI giving the platform worldwide streaming rights to much of the Studio Ghibli catalogue. In a legal claim filed on November 3, the company says the accord had impacted its ability to exploit 15 Studio Ghibli titles in the U.K., included in a home entertainment deal signed in 2015, and renewed in 2017. The 2019 Netflix deal for worldwide rights...
Deadline

Janelle Monáe Joins Jeff Bridges On Critics Choice Awards’ 2023 Honors List

Janelle Monáe has been set to receive the Critics Choice Association’s SeeHer Award, an honor that will be bestowed next month during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. She joins Jeff Bridges, who earlier this month was tapped to receive the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. The SeeHer Award, in its seventh year, honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Previous recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya and Halle Berry last year. Chelsea Handler hosts this year’s Critics Choice ceremony, set for January 15 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Josh Lucas On Playing Younger John Dutton And the Role He Originally Wanted

Josh Lucas was cast as a young John Dutton before Yellowstone even premiered on Paramount, but it would take five seasons before the character’s backstory would actually start to unspool. Here, the actor best known for A Beautiful Mind and Sweet Home Alabama talks about the interminable wait to hang out on the Montana ranch with everyone else. DEADLINE When were you first approached by Taylor Sheridan about playing a younger John Dutton? JOSH LUCAS I was approached all the way back before they started shooting the pilot. Taylor and I discussed it at length, you know, The Godfather and...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

‘Twisters’ From Director Lee Isaac Chung Gets Universal Release Date

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have announced that their recently unveiled film Twisters will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, July 19, 2024. It’s now poised to face off in theaters with the Paramount Pictures title Transformers: A New Generation. Twisters is the sequel to the record-shattering blockbuster Twister, which came in as the second-highest grossing film of 1996 and earned Oscar noms recognizing both its sound and its visual effects. The original disaster film directed by Jan de Bont starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm-chasers, Drs. Jo and William Harding, grossing upwards of $494MM worldwide. Details as to...
Deadline

Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Meghan Markle Column Backlash: “I’m Horrified To Have Caused So Much Hurt”

Jeremy Clarkson has said he is “horrified” his incendiary comments about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column have “caused so much hurt.” The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star caused outraged over the weekend in an article for The Sun in the UK, in which he said the Duchess of Sussex should be “made to parade naked  through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson added that, “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” The line was a clear reference to a pivotal scene in HBO’s Game of Thrones, when — spoilers follow...
Deadline

Alex Cross Series Adds Siobhan Murphy In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. She will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross. Murphy will portray Tania Hightower, a driven, unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower’s beat includes all of Washington D.C., but her passion, loyalty and interest lies less in the political class and more in the often overlooked population of our nation’s capital.  From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Alex is...
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan On How The Harrison Ford-Helen Mirren Ratings Record Setter ‘1923’ Came After Bob Bakish’s Shocking Realization The Cast Of Freshly Renewed ‘1883’ Was Dead

EXCLUSIVE: If the record launch-episode ratings of 1923 reveals anything, it is that viewing audiences on both Paramount+ and the Paramount Network have an endless appetite for Taylor Sheridan’s frontier tales of the Duttons and their Yellowstone ranch. Headlined by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and featuring a coterie of stars in waiting, 1923 is an epic production that Sheridan estimates had to be one of the highest per-episode investments ever made on a series, between $30 million and $35 million a pop. Related Story ‘Yellowstone’: Josh Lucas On Playing Younger John Dutton And the Role He Originally Wanted Related Story Taylor Sheridan's '1923'...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

